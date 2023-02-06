Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Rescue Mission pushes monthly giving campaign: ‘Bread, Beds and Meds’
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission in Roanoke is spreading the word about their “Bread, Beds and Meds” monthly giving campaign. The campaign allows donors to pick a certain amount to give to the mission every month, without having to think about it every time by setting up an automatic payment with your bank account or credit card.
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
wfxrtv.com
‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Soft, comfy, and warm – that’s one of the many blankets the Braley and Thompson organization is looking for during its “‘Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive. In partnership with StepStone Family and Youth Services Network, Braley and Thompson are...
WSLS
Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day. The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program. It’s an opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates...
WSLS
10 News Pet of the Week: Sweet Buggy needs the purrfect home!
ROANOKE, Va. – This handsome fella stole plenty of hearts at the 10 News station, and he’s looking to steal more! Sweet Buggy is waiting at the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the purrfect family to come along. The organization says that Buggy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and combo...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
wvtf.org
Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think
A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend. Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City. Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS’ foster dog program helps shelter animals, first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ newest employee has already earned herself a reputation. Audi, the 3-year-old dog, is a couch potato who loves getting pets, giving kisses and exploring her new surroundings. For the past couple of months, she was at the Regional Center for Animal Care and...
timesvirginian.com
New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday
Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
wfxrtv.com
Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries
Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . .
From elsewhere: Halifax supervisors approve new solar facility. Bristol group to monitor air quality at stinky landfill. Roanoke seeks input on affordable housing. The post Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSLS
American Heart Association prepares for the Roanoke Heart Ball this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The American Heart Association is asking the community in Southwest Virginia to come together this weekend for the Roanoke Heart Ball. This is a chance to celebrate collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors. The Roanoke Heart Ball is taking place Saturday, Feb....
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WSLS
Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is a week away so of course, local businesses are hard at work. Cuts Creative Owner Mark Campbell has been in the flower industry for almost 40 years, and he’s preparing for yet another Valentine’s. Each year comes with its own...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
WDBJ7.com
Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
