Seven students from LSU Shreveport received awards for their digital art submissions during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala on Feb. 4. The Shreveport-Bossier chapter of the American Advertising Federation hosted a local competition where entrants submitted the works they created for advertising projects that occurred in 2022. Professionals and students participated in the competition, and recipients of Gold and Silver Addy awards are eligible to advance to the district competition.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO