Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Detective Shawn Morris and Deputy Cody Smith were both promoted to the rank of. Corporal. Corporal Morris is a ten-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange

The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school softball: Parish Jamboree set for Saturday

The Bossier Parish Jamboree is set for Saturday at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School. Plain Deaing and Bossier face off in the first “game” at 11 a.m. followed by Haughton vs. Benton at noon, Benton vs. Airline (JV) at 1 p.m. and Parkway vs. Airline at 2.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

John Stanley Palmer

Stan was born November 17, 1924 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. Palmer, Sr.. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1941 at the age of sixteen. Stan attended LSU one year before enlisting with the ARMY/Air Force Aviation Cadet program in December of 1942. He was a B-52 Pilot in Europe during WWII. Stan was a Triple rated Pilot, Navigator, Bombardier Aircraft Commander of B-47, and a B-52 Squadron Commander.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 2023 OCHSNER LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), in partnership with the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), are proud to announce that they will host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 10 -11. “Bossier City is proud to host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier notch district wins

The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton downed Parkway 70-62 at Benton, and Airline dropped Natchitoches Central 55-44 at Airline. In the other 1-5A games, Captain Shreve topped Haughton 67-25 at Haughton, and Southwood defeated Byrd 44-35 at Byrd. Southwood...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

All-District 1, Division II boys soccer team

Note: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches. OVERALL MVP: Osvaldo Martinez, Northwood, Sr. OFFENSIVE MVP: Alex Baltov, Caddo Magnet, Jr. DEFENSIVE MVP: Daniel Lee, Parkway, Jr. FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Braxton Glover, Minden. COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Marston, Haughton. FIRST TEAM. Goalie...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
bossierpress.com

LSUS Students Win Advertising Awards for Work in Digital Arts

Seven students from LSU Shreveport received awards for their digital art submissions during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala on Feb. 4. The Shreveport-Bossier chapter of the American Advertising Federation hosted a local competition where entrants submitted the works they created for advertising projects that occurred in 2022. Professionals and students participated in the competition, and recipients of Gold and Silver Addy awards are eligible to advance to the district competition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Prize Fest Starts the New Year with More Than $100,000 in Prizes for Creatives in Film, Food, Music, Fashion, and Comedy.

On Wednesday, February 8th, in front of a standing-room-only audience of creative entrepreneurs, the Prize Foundation announced the opening of its award-winning competitions in filmmaking, music, fashion, food, and comedy. Together the competitions will award over $100,000 in cash prizes. “We are so excited about this year’s competitions and being...
SHREVEPORT, LA

