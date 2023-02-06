Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
Two deputies promoted to the rank of Corporal
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Detective Shawn Morris and Deputy Cody Smith were both promoted to the rank of. Corporal. Corporal Morris is a ten-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office with...
Unrestrained Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Bossier Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected Factor
On Monday, February 6, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157. This crash ultimately claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old, India Moore. The initial investigation revealed that a 2008...
Ribbon cutting held for long awaited I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange
The ribbon has been cut for the long awaited Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) and local government officials celebrated the completion of the I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Brookshire Grocery Company hosts grand opening ceremony for new store in Bossier City
Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Company and the City of Bossier City gathered for a grand opening ceremony for the new Brookshire’s Food Store in Bossier City on Friday, February 10, 2023. “We look forward to serving the good folks of Bossier City and the community for years to come....
High school softball: Parish Jamboree set for Saturday
The Bossier Parish Jamboree is set for Saturday at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School. Plain Deaing and Bossier face off in the first “game” at 11 a.m. followed by Haughton vs. Benton at noon, Benton vs. Airline (JV) at 1 p.m. and Parkway vs. Airline at 2.
John Stanley Palmer
Stan was born November 17, 1924 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. Palmer, Sr.. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1941 at the age of sixteen. Stan attended LSU one year before enlisting with the ARMY/Air Force Aviation Cadet program in December of 1942. He was a B-52 Pilot in Europe during WWII. Stan was a Triple rated Pilot, Navigator, Bombardier Aircraft Commander of B-47, and a B-52 Squadron Commander.
BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 2023 OCHSNER LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), in partnership with the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), are proud to announce that they will host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 10 -11. “Bossier City is proud to host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling...
High school soccer: Bossier boys, Parkway girls seek quarterfinal berths Thursday
The Bossier Bearkats and the Parkway Lady Panthers will try to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective divisions Thursday. In a Division III boys second-round match, No. 2 seed Bossier (20-2-2) hosts No. 15 Tara (14-3-2) at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. In Division II girls, No, 8 Parkway...
High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier notch district wins
The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton downed Parkway 70-62 at Benton, and Airline dropped Natchitoches Central 55-44 at Airline. In the other 1-5A games, Captain Shreve topped Haughton 67-25 at Haughton, and Southwood defeated Byrd 44-35 at Byrd. Southwood...
All-District 1, Division II boys soccer team
Note: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches. OVERALL MVP: Osvaldo Martinez, Northwood, Sr. OFFENSIVE MVP: Alex Baltov, Caddo Magnet, Jr. DEFENSIVE MVP: Daniel Lee, Parkway, Jr. FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Braxton Glover, Minden. COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Marston, Haughton. FIRST TEAM. Goalie...
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier Designer Bag Bingo returns March 30, 2023
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the return of. Designer Bag Bingo presented by Community Bank of Louisiana on March 30, 2023. Doors will. open at 5:45 p.m. at which time guests can browse the table of prizes and raffle items, grab a. drink at the...
LSUS Students Win Advertising Awards for Work in Digital Arts
Seven students from LSU Shreveport received awards for their digital art submissions during the 2023 American Advertising Awards Gala on Feb. 4. The Shreveport-Bossier chapter of the American Advertising Federation hosted a local competition where entrants submitted the works they created for advertising projects that occurred in 2022. Professionals and students participated in the competition, and recipients of Gold and Silver Addy awards are eligible to advance to the district competition.
High school girls basketball: Parkway survives Benton’s upset bid, clinches 1-5A title; Haughton wins
The Parkway Lady Panthers survived an upset bid by Benton Tuesday night, defeating the Lady Tigers 46-40 at Benton. With the victory, Parkway (24-5, 13-0) clinched the outright District 1-5A championship for the second straight year. The Lady Panthers close the regular season against Haughton at home Friday. According to...
Prize Fest Starts the New Year with More Than $100,000 in Prizes for Creatives in Film, Food, Music, Fashion, and Comedy.
On Wednesday, February 8th, in front of a standing-room-only audience of creative entrepreneurs, the Prize Foundation announced the opening of its award-winning competitions in filmmaking, music, fashion, food, and comedy. Together the competitions will award over $100,000 in cash prizes. “We are so excited about this year’s competitions and being...
High school wrestling: Three parish wrestlers garner top seeds in state tournament
Three parish wrestlers are the top seeds in their respective weight classes in the Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament, which begins Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Airline senior Ernie Perry III, who is going for his fourth straight state championship, is No. 1 in the Division I 126-pound class. Airline...
