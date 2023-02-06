Read full article on original website
Region-leading Riders host third-place Cats on Tuesday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Keegan Corona (3) brings the ball up-court against Morenci freshman Derick Lytle (13) and junior Joseph Seballos (5). The Pima freshman logged quality playing time as the Roughriders defeated the Wildcats 60-48 on Jan. 12. Pima hosts the No. 16 Wildcats as No. 2 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Fort Thomas outlasts Joseph City in Round 1 of state playoffs
FORT THOMAS – After trailing for most of the game, the No. 7 Fort Thomas Apaches pulled up their drawstrings and pulled out a 51-46 opening-round victory over the No. 10 Joseph City Wildcats on Wednesday in Fort Thomas. The Apaches will now travel to face the No. 2...
Pima blows out Morenci in the final regular-season game
PIMA – The No. 3 ranked Pima Roughriders (12-0 2A East, 25-2 overall) finished their regular season with a 56-18 blowout victory over the No. 20 Morenci Wildcats (5-7 2A East, 11-13 overall) on Tuesday. The Roughriders will now wait for the 2A Conference Play-In games to conclude Thursday to find out who they play in Round 1.
EAC’s Chamber Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Baroque Music’
Photo Courtesy EAC: Eastern Arizona College’s Chamber Orchestra (EACCO) will present An Evening of Baroque Music on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center – Lee Little Theater. The free concert will be conducted by EAC orchestra professor, Franklin Alvarez. Music by Vivaldi, Veracini,...
