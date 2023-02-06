ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the players in the Super Bowl from Texas?

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, and a handful of the players are from the Lone Star State.

This is a rundown of players whose listed hometowns are in Texas, not necessarily if they attended college in Texas, but there are some players who fit both those bills.

Both quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, are native Texans. Mahomes was born in Tyler and went to Whitehouse High School while Hurts is from Houston and attended Channelview High School. This is also the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced off against each other in the Super Bowl.

Shane Buechele, who threw passes at both SMU and Texas, is listed as the third quarterback on the Chiefs’ depth chart. He’s from Arlington and went to Lamar High School before becoming a Longhorn and then transferring to SMU to finish his collegiate career.

Other Chiefs players from Texas include linebacker Nick Bolton (Frisco) and running back Ronald Jones (McKinney).

On the Eagles’ roster in addition to Hurts, linebacker Kyron Johnson is from Arlington and went to Lamar High School like Buechele, just years after him. Two defensive tackles, Milton Williams and Marvin Wilson, are from Crowley and Houston, respectively.

