A boil advisory has been issued for customers located near the I-20 and I-26 ramp, between Broad River Rd. and Bush River Rd. According to Columbia Water, crews are working to fix a 12 inch water main break at the 1-20/Broad River interchange. Repairs are being made and service is expected to be restored as quickly as possible. Columbia Water said this could result in bacterial contamination of the water for some customers.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO