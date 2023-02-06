Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Rain, more rain on the way for Friday through the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather pattern will change Friday as moisture continues to increase across the Midlands. Rain is likely Friday through at least early Sunday morning. Temperatures will decrease over the weekend to below-normal levels. Sunshine will return to the Midlands Monday. Today will be another very warm...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
coladaily.com
Lugoff victim identified in early Friday morning motorcycle accident
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of an early morning motorcycle accident in Lugoff. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Barry John Artlip of Lugoff was driving his motorcycle Friday around 1:10 a.m. on Steven Campbell Rd. He failed to stop at a stop sign when entering the intersection of Steven Campell Rd. and Highway Church Rd.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Sunset Blvd takes out intersection signal light box
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road this afternoon has taken out a signal light box in the area. The collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way. Police officers say the collision has been cleared but traffic signal...
WIS-TV
Water main break leaves two Richland One schools without water, water restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, water has been restored, and repairs are complete but boil water advisories remain in place. Two Richland District One schools are without water Wednesday morning after a water main break in the area. Karen York, the Richland One Executive Director of Communications said...
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory issued between Broad River Rd. and Bush River Rd.
A boil advisory has been issued for customers located near the I-20 and I-26 ramp, between Broad River Rd. and Bush River Rd. According to Columbia Water, crews are working to fix a 12 inch water main break at the 1-20/Broad River interchange. Repairs are being made and service is expected to be restored as quickly as possible. Columbia Water said this could result in bacterial contamination of the water for some customers.
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff man killed in motorcycle crash early this morning
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The victim of a motorcycle accident has been identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West. The Coroner’s Office says 59 year-old John Artlip was pronounced dead this morning when he failed to stop at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. No other vehicles were involved.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesday with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Discovering Coral Conservation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All month long we’ll be speaking with someone from Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens ahead of the unveiling of their Darnall W and Susan F Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, and leading up to our exclusive behind the scenes look. We focused on the aquatics...
abccolumbia.com
Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin. Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m. According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church...
abccolumbia.com
Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s. According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse. The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit...
Lee County crash leaves one dead, another injured on Thursday morning
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One driver is dead and another is in the hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Lee County. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hill and Gilbert roads just over seven miles northeast of Bishopville.
WIS-TV
One dead and one injured after two-vehicle collision in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Lee County, police say. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell the collision occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Liberty Hill Road at Gilbert Road. Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on Liberty...
WIS-TV
Alex Murdaugh's former best friend testifies during day 14 of trial
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway. Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with...
USC grad caught in the middle of deadly Turkey earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former University of South Carolina student who lives in Turkey says his family lost their homes after the deadly earthquake. There were frantic moments for Ufuk Ozar and his three kids on Monday as his home in Turkey was shaken by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars on Calhoun County road dies
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by two cars while walking on a Calhoun County road on Wednesday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road - just off of I-26 and roughly 7.5 miles west of St. Matthews.
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Specials at Market on Main and Market Party Express
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What better way to share the love on Valentine’s Day than supporting a local restaurant!. Market on Main and Market Party Express offering ample opportunities to wine and dine for V-day. Saturday, Feb. 11th and Sunday, Feb. 12th with a three course meal, along with...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.
