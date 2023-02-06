ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLTX.com

Rain, more rain on the way for Friday through the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather pattern will change Friday as moisture continues to increase across the Midlands. Rain is likely Friday through at least early Sunday morning. Temperatures will decrease over the weekend to below-normal levels. Sunshine will return to the Midlands Monday. Today will be another very warm...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lugoff victim identified in early Friday morning motorcycle accident

Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of an early morning motorcycle accident in Lugoff. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Barry John Artlip of Lugoff was driving his motorcycle Friday around 1:10 a.m. on Steven Campbell Rd. He failed to stop at a stop sign when entering the intersection of Steven Campell Rd. and Highway Church Rd.
LUGOFF, SC
coladaily.com

Boil water advisory issued between Broad River Rd. and Bush River Rd.

A boil advisory has been issued for customers located near the I-20 and I-26 ramp, between Broad River Rd. and Bush River Rd. According to Columbia Water, crews are working to fix a 12 inch water main break at the 1-20/Broad River interchange. Repairs are being made and service is expected to be restored as quickly as possible. Columbia Water said this could result in bacterial contamination of the water for some customers.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

abccolumbia.com

abccolumbia.com

Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s. According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse. The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit...
News19 WLTX

Lee County crash leaves one dead, another injured on Thursday morning

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One driver is dead and another is in the hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Lee County. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hill and Gilbert roads just over seven miles northeast of Bishopville.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead and one injured after two-vehicle collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Lee County, police say. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell the collision occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Liberty Hill Road at Gilbert Road. Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on Liberty...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Alex Murdaugh's former best friend testifies during day 14 of trial

Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway. Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Pedestrian struck by 2 cars on Calhoun County road dies

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by two cars while walking on a Calhoun County road on Wednesday night. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road - just off of I-26 and roughly 7.5 miles west of St. Matthews.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.
