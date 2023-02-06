ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure

One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elementary school teacher is bringing State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to Kansas City. Now, students are buzzing as they get ready to cheer on the Chiefs in the big game. “On the ceiling, you can see confetti,” said Natalie Flora, a fifth-grade teacher...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks

Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the...
KCTV 5

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas takes in Super Bowl

Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City. The NFL and Kansas City Sports Commission have released first-look images of what the upcoming NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City in April. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A local veteran from North Kansas City is...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy