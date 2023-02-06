Resources for parents in desperate situations after babies found alone inside Frayser home

Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Kid caught on camera trying to break into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words, but for Officer Tina Shaw this image brings one word to mind. “Joy, joy,” she said. It’s […]
Residents near South Memphis plant say cancer study overdue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For decades, the Environmental Protection Agency said ethylene oxide was not a dangerous chemical. Now, the agency acknowledges that that early evaluation was wrong. This could mean so much for some living in South Memphis near the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant. “I mean, I have...
‘My son right now is smiling down’: Tom Lee Park honors Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dedication on Friday afternoon at Tom Lee Park focused on something Tyre Nichols loved. At the Memphis city park, the Hyde Family Foundation decided to name its sunset canopy in memory of Nichols, who died three days after confrontations with Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7.
Whitehaven shooting leaves one person in hospital overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD),...
Local TikTok star opens dream bakery in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies and heartfelt posts about life will open BluffCakes Confections Friday in Germantown. Chloe Sexton has 1.8 million TikTok followers and credits the social media site for launching her professional baking career. “The giant cookie idea really came from wanting to […]
Whitehaven shooting leaves 15-year-old dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the 15-year-old was taken to Regional...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
3-vehicle crash in Binghampton sends child to hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child was hurt in a Friday afternoon car crash. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. It is unknown at this time what led to the crash. This is...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
Man finds two 9-month-old babies abandoned in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two babies were found alone inside a Frayser home. It was the quick thinking of a local man who was able to help save the toddlers from freezing cold temperatures. Nicholas Garrett can be seen on his Facebook Live carrying one of the 9-month-old babies from...
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
Medicare patients to receive treatment again at Methodist hospitals after agreement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a month of uncertainty, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reached an agreement this week. It allows Medicare patients to once again get care at Methodist hospitals, but the agreement does not cover families who have Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance through their employer or private pay.
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
