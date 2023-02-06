Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
Bond set at $150k for Odin man found with meth and fentanyl
Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday morning for a 34-year-old Odin man charged in Marion County Court with multiple high-level drug charges. According to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps, his office received a report of a vehicle partially in the roadway of Soper Drive with the driver passed out behind the wheel.
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man allegedly caught removing catalytic converter
Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 42-year-old Salem man who was allegedly caught by Salem Police cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on East Boone Street. Curtis Holstlaw of North Hamilton was charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with...
Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
Mt. Vernon man charged with being armed habitual criminal
MOUNT VERNON — A 27-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been charged in Jefferson County Court with drug and weapons offenses, including being an armed habitual offender – a Class X felony. According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Mt...
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
Traffic Stop leads to multiple drug arrests by Vandalia Police this past week
A traffic stop helped lead to multiple drug arrests by the Vandalia Police Department this past weekend. The traffic stop occurred on Friday night and led to the arrest of 44 year old Nick L. Maness on a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Information gathered led to Officer Zane Steele to request a search warrant from the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly at 2:12 am on Saturday morning.
Crime scene photos, interrogation video leads to high emotions at Julia Bevely trial
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Emotions were high at the Williamson County Courthouse today as jurors and family members gathered for the fourth day of the trial for Julia Bevely. Bevely is accused of stabbing 11 year-old Jade Marie Beasley at a rural Marion home in December 2020. Bevely was found with...
Centralia man arrested after punching police officer
CENTRALIA — Centralia police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man Monday afternoon after he reportedly resisted arrest and struck a police officer. According to police, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a four-wheeler driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Frazier Ave in Centralia. Officers arrived on the...
Centralia man sentenced for shooting at Wamac officer
CLINTON COUNTY — A 38-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced in Clinton County Court on charges stemming from an incident in which he fired a shot at a Wamac police officer. According to Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer, Ian Merideth pleaded guilty last year to Class X felony...
Floridians busted for Madison car burglaries
Three Florida suspects have been arrested and charged following a string of auto burglaries in Madison County last week, the authorities said. The charges involve auto burglaries in Madison, Gluckstadt and Livingston. Madison Police Capt, Kevin Newman said the following were arrested:. • Tyrod Lavale Turner, 50, of Fort Lauderdale;
Police: No threat at Bethalto East
Police from numerous agencies were on scene Wednesday at Bethalto East Primary School after someone apparently called in a report of a person with a gun trying to get inside of the school. This began about an hour after all students were dismissed from school. In the end, it was determined there was no threat.
Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 8th
A 22-year-old Patoka man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Noah Meredith of West Bond is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of...
Sheriff Jordan Weiss Serves Felony White County Warrant To Bratcher
A Carmi man that is currently in the White County Jail has picked up more charges. Late Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jordan Weiss served Adam Bratcher with a felony White County Warrant. Bratcher is being held on other charges. Bratcher was scheduled to appear in court this morning for a bail hearing. Court records have not yet been updated. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for a status hearing and again on February 28th for a preliminary hearing. Bratcher is being held in the White County Jail after being arrested last week for Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.
Police Beat for Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 42-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property after allegedly spotting him on February 4th attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a car parking in a driveway in the 500 block of East Boone. Curtis Holstlaw of North Trenary told police he had permission to remove the converter. However, after finding the owner they learned no permission had been granted. Holstlaw was taken into custody Monday night by Centralia Police on the pending Salem charge.
Clandestine meth lab discovered at Salem home
SALEM — Salem police are reporting the discovery of a clandestine drug lab Tuesday night. According to Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl, around 8:28 Tuesday night, officers responded to 201 S. Pruyn in Salem on a request to assist a resident. Ambuehl says the complainant, who had received an order...
Suspects wanted for burglarizing local gas station with hatchet, hammers
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Two suspects are wanted for burglarizing a Thompsonville gas station with a hatchet, hammer, and other tools. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, on February 6, 2023 at 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a business alarm at Payne's Service Station in Thompsonville. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered...
Questions left unanswered concerning Graham correctional facility incident
It’s been weeks since an incident that sent around two dozen staffers and inmates seeking medical attention at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, and there are still many unanswered questions about what happened. Shortly after last month’s incident, the Department of Corrections said it had found nasal spray and...
