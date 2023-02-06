Read full article on original website
Related
Hokiesports.com
Softball closes day two in Wilmington with 4-2 win over ECU
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Virginia Tech softball received contributions from every part of its lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely, helping the Hokies put four runs on the board and knock off the East Carolina Pirates 4-2 Friday. Freshman Lyndsey Grein (2-0) started in the circle and picked up...
Hokiesports.com
Hokies look to follow upward trajectory into 2023 season
As Virginia Tech lacrosse approaches season two under Kristen Skiera, the Hokies look to continue on their upward trajectory while playing in the country's most competitive conference. However, with new heights on the horizon, Tech knows that its team must show resilience in the challenging times that accompany growth. Last...
Comments / 0