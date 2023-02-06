Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo invites all ‘merrymakers’ to annual Renaissance Fest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hear ye, hear ye! All lords, ladies, knights and merrymakers are invited to the 7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo. As one of the zoo’s most popular events, the annual Renaissance Fest offers guests a wide variety of festivities. There will be roaming animal encounters, hands-on educational activities, combat training, lots of good food and live-action roleplay like the fan-favorite knighting ceremony.
WDAM-TV
Krewe of St. Catherine inaugural Mardi Gras parade set to stroll
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready to celebrate a stroll through downtown Hattiesburg, Mardi Gras style?. Then pick your spot Friday night. The Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade will be held on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg. The walking parade encourages people to travel...
WDAM-TV
FOP Mardi Gras Parade preview
Arbor Day festivities will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Euclid Park. The festival will also feature a parade and dozens of arts, crafts and food vendors. With egg prices still high across the country, there’s an increased interest in backyard flocks. Honoring life-saving heroes. Updated:...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 2/8
The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Laurel Police Department are working to make the roads safer for drivers. 10pm Headlines 2/7. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST. |. Live recording. Arbor Day...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 2/7
The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Laurel Police Department are working to make the roads safer for drivers. Arbor Day festivities in Laurel. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Arbor Day festivities will begin at...
WDAM-TV
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions. The floats in the parade will also go to...
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg Association looking toward 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Think of the Thursday’s gathering of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association as a Janus-like experience, with the organization taking a lingering look back at 2022 before turning its attention to what might be coming down the pike in 2023. “I think it was a banner season,” said...
WDAM-TV
USM marks 10th anniversary of tornado with Arbor Day tree planting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi administrators and dozens of students from USM’s DuBard School for Language Disorders gathered Friday for an Arbor Day celebration that also marked the 10th anniversary of a tornado that devastated much of the university’s campus. USM Physical Plant director Neil...
impact601.com
City honors local man’s legacy
The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
WDAM-TV
DUI programs across the Pine Belt
The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. Arbor Day festivities will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Euclid Park. Okatoma Fest headline performer chosen. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The festival will also feature a parade and...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
WDAM-TV
New statewide campaign to boost skilled labor kicks off in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi non-profit is sponsoring a brand new campaign to boost the skilled labor force in the Magnolia State. An organization called The Skills Foundation, founded in 2018, is sponsoring the campaign. Thursday, representatives from Pearl River Community College, Hattiesburg High School and the Area Development...
Law firm makes big donation to Hattiesburg animal shelter
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pines Animal Shelter received thousands of food items and gear from a local law firm on Thursday, February 9. Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A. donated food and reflective safety bandanas for the animals to wear when going on walks. “We are about to go into kitten season, which […]
WDAM-TV
Traces of Blue set to compete in Knoxville
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans of the “Pitch Perfect” series should get a kick out of this aca-awesome opportunity for a group of Sumrall High School students. This weekend, the school’s acapella team, “Traces of Blue,” will compete in the southern quarterfinal of the International Championship of High School Acapella.
WDAM-TV
More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt
Each ambulance costs around $160,000. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police is looking to add more officers to the department. Frugal February. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST. |. An expert said saving...
WDAM-TV
Community College Board administrator speaks at PRCC Black History Month event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A top administrator with the Mississippi Community College Board was the keynote speaker Thursday for the annual Black History Month celebration at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg Thursday. Shawn Mackey Sr. addressed students and faculty at a program on PRCC’s Forrest County campus. Mackey...
WDAM-TV
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spent Wednesday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and leadership counterparts to share practices for providing residents with services and quality of place opportunities. Barker, along with city staff and tourism partners, were joined by the Vicksburg group that was made up of...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the chance of severe weather in the area on Wednesday, some storm shelters in the Pine Belt will be open. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will open at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open throughout the watch.
WDAM-TV
JDCSD spelling bee returns after three years
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District is making good on its promise to invest in early-learning activities. Thursday, the top students competed in the district’s first spelling bee since 2020. Carver Elementary School’s Caleb White won the bee, and now will test his skills...
