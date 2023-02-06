Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Was Eagles journey shaped solely by luck and strength of schedule? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles were the hottest team this season minus the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts played a big role for their record. However, Colin looks into Philly's season and discusses some outliers in it.
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
"Worst Running Back in the History of Ohio State" — Eddie George reflects | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George reflects with Shannon Sharpe about his rough start at The University of Ohio State including a critical fumble vs. Illinois and bouncing back in his junior season. Eddie jokingly says he felt he was the "worst running back in the history of Ohio State"
FOX Sports
Ndamukong Suh is on his third straight Super Bowl team. What's his secret?
Ndamukong Suh chose Philadelphia. Suh also chose Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before that. All three teams have gone to a Super Bowl during Suh's time there. You might say he has a Midas touch, or perhaps a crystal ball. Either way, he's not divulging his secrets just yet. "I...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
FOX Sports
Eddie George FAILED terribly his first time on Broadway | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Eddie George discuss Eddie’s acting career on Broadway. Eddie shares that he opt-ed to pursue acting instead of being a Hollywood movie star. Eddie said: “I wanted to study the art of acting not be a movie star.” Eddie also compares the adrenaline rush between playing in a Super Bowl versus preforming on stage and shares how he failed his first time on Broadway.
FOX Sports
Skip won't attend anymore Super Bowl parties | The Skip Bayless Show
'Tis the season for fun Super Bowl parties on game day and even during the night throughout the week's festivities. Will you spot Skip Bayless at one? He explains why you will never see him at a Super Bowl party ever again.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
FOX Sports
Is Skip Bayless betting on the Super Bowl? | The Skip Bayless Show
Many people place Super Bowl bets for big money and dreams, but not Skip Bayless. Here's what Skip actually bets on in the Super Bowl.
Comments / 0