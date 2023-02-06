Read full article on original website
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Game Bound: Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins talk Super Bowl LVII
It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chuck Howley to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, part of Class of 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Many wondered back in July if 2023 would finally be the year that Chuck Howley would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The WVU Sports Hall of Famer certainly had the credentials to gain entry into Canton, but had been kept on the outside of the National Football League’s hall of fame museum for many years.
Expert Picks for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Bets, Player Props and Novelty Props
Our experts provide their favorite bets, player props and novelty props for Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Both the Chiefs and Eagles are No. 1 seeds with identical 16-3 records thanks to boasting quarterbacks who are MVP contenders. The near impossible task of separating the two powerful...
Nets Thank KD, TJ Warren After Trades, Snub Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn has made no mention of Irving since before the trade with Dallas. The relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Nets certainly seemed acrimonious by the end, when the team traded the All-Star point guard to the Mavericks following his surprise mid-season trade request. That much was clear by Irving’s statements about his now-former team after arriving in Dallas.
Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Who has next for James’ scoring record: Luka? Tatum? Anyone?
James Harden averaged 36 points a few seasons ago. Devin Booker once scored 70 in one game. There are many more players doing much more scoring now than when LeBron James began his NBA career in 2003-04. Tracy McGrady led the league with 28 points per game that season, a mark that nine players would currently be surpassing.
