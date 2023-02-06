ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
WOWK

Chuck Howley to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, part of Class of 2023

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Many wondered back in July if 2023 would finally be the year that Chuck Howley would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The WVU Sports Hall of Famer certainly had the credentials to gain entry into Canton, but had been kept on the outside of the National Football League’s hall of fame museum for many years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Nets Thank KD, TJ Warren After Trades, Snub Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn has made no mention of Irving since before the trade with Dallas. The relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Nets certainly seemed acrimonious by the end, when the team traded the All-Star point guard to the Mavericks following his surprise mid-season trade request. That much was clear by Irving’s statements about his now-former team after arriving in Dallas.
BROOKLYN, NY
WOWK

Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader

Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
WOWK

Who has next for James’ scoring record: Luka? Tatum? Anyone?

James Harden averaged 36 points a few seasons ago. Devin Booker once scored 70 in one game. There are many more players doing much more scoring now than when LeBron James began his NBA career in 2003-04. Tracy McGrady led the league with 28 points per game that season, a mark that nine players would currently be surpassing.

