‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
KCRA.com
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
goldrushcam.com
Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022
February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
Grass Valley man rescues lost woman from roadside
(KTXL) — The kind efforts of a Grass Valley man earned him recognition from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the woman he saved. At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jason Hunter, 25, was driving along Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley and saw a woman “in her 80s” walking in the […]
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police arrest man after 10-year-old's motocross bikes were stolen
A 10-year-old motocross racer, passing through Sacramento with his family to train last weekend, said he was in shock when he learned someone had stolen his dirt bikes. "Motocross is everything to me. I always wanted to race," Noah Kovarik said. He got his first dirt bike when he was...
Sam's Hof Brau in Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out at a well-known Sacramento restaurant overnight. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., an employee of Sam's Hof Brau, which is near the corner of Watt and El Camino avenues, was painting inside the restaurant when they say they noticed heavy, black smoke inside the building near the kitchen area. They then left the restaurant and called 911. Firefighters say that when they arrived, the fire was spreading quickly through the building which connected to a Goodwill thrift store. The worst of the smoke damage is inside the Goodwill donation area, firefighters say. Crews had to cut through a portion of the roof in order to get inside the restaurant and access the flamesThe fire rose to two alarms, allowing more firefighting resources to get to the scene. Flames have been put out, but there remains a strong smell of burning plastic.A fire department spokesperson says the fire appears to have started on the exterior of the building near the Goodwill drop-off location.
Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say
UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
Death investigation underway for 3-year-old at Sacramento motel
SACRAMENTO - Police say they are investigating the death of a young child at a Sacramento motel. At around 7:35 a.m., police were called out to Motel 6 at 1415 30th Street.No further details have been released. This is a developing story.
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting
OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
Sacramento Police investigating homicide near North Natomas
(KTXL) — Officers from the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a homicide near North Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department. •Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Police said that officers were investigating in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive Sunday morning. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found […]
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Carmichael Family continues search for 16-year-old Nykari Johnson, more information released
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Nykari Johnson, 16-years-old, has been reported missing from her home in Carmichael for over a month. The family is calling on more action to find her while officials say they've done everything they can right now. "It's been 38 days. Actually, I don't like to count...
Workers, customers at Howe Avenue Safeway say they feel unsafe due to routine theft
(KTXL) — Workers and customers at the Safeway on Howe Avenue said people casually going into the store to steal has been an ongoing problem for several months. “It’s bad. It’s bad,” Marvin Williams, a Safeway shopper, said. Over the past couple of months, FOX 40 has spoken with Safeway customers and workers at the […]
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
Thief gets away with thousands of dollars after breaking into Walnut Creek plant nursery
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A thief breaks through a lockbox to enter a Walnut Creek plant nursery and gets away with thousands of dollars. The owners say any loss hurts small businesses struggling through hard times. The 2 Girls One Plant in Walnut Creek is always locked and never opened. Co-owner Cheyenne Lofthouse-Wolf said […]
‘It’s disgusting, and it angers me’: Victims of man suspected of child molestation speak out
(KTXL) — A man was arrested in Grass Valley in January on suspicion of child molestation, according to a statement issued Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said that on Jan. 19, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau arrested Elton Glenn Ward, 49, on 16 counts of lewd lascivious acts […]
