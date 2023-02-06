SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out at a well-known Sacramento restaurant overnight. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., an employee of Sam's Hof Brau, which is near the corner of Watt and El Camino avenues, was painting inside the restaurant when they say they noticed heavy, black smoke inside the building near the kitchen area. They then left the restaurant and called 911. Firefighters say that when they arrived, the fire was spreading quickly through the building which connected to a Goodwill thrift store. The worst of the smoke damage is inside the Goodwill donation area, firefighters say. Crews had to cut through a portion of the roof in order to get inside the restaurant and access the flamesThe fire rose to two alarms, allowing more firefighting resources to get to the scene. Flames have been put out, but there remains a strong smell of burning plastic.A fire department spokesperson says the fire appears to have started on the exterior of the building near the Goodwill drop-off location.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO