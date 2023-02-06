ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022

February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley man rescues lost woman from roadside

(KTXL) — The kind efforts of a Grass Valley man earned him recognition from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the woman he saved. At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jason Hunter, 25, was driving along Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley and saw a woman “in her 80s” walking in the […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sam's Hof Brau in Sacramento catches fire

SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out at a well-known Sacramento restaurant overnight. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., an employee of Sam's Hof Brau, which is near the corner of Watt and El Camino avenues, was painting inside the restaurant when they say they noticed heavy, black smoke inside the building near the kitchen area. They then left the restaurant and called 911. Firefighters say that when they arrived, the fire was spreading quickly through the building which connected to a Goodwill thrift store. The worst of the smoke damage is inside the Goodwill donation area, firefighters say. Crews had to cut through a portion of the roof in order to get inside the restaurant and access the flamesThe fire rose to two alarms, allowing more firefighting resources to get to the scene. Flames have been put out, but there remains a strong smell of burning plastic.A fire department spokesperson says the fire appears to have started on the exterior of the building near the Goodwill drop-off location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say

UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say

(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting

OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating homicide near North Natomas

(KTXL) — Officers from the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a homicide near North Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department. •Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Police said that officers were investigating in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive Sunday morning. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

