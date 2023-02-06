Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years for unlawfully possessing firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared for his sentencing hearing Thursday, Feb. 9 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges in separate investigations
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after two different search warrants were executed on Monday. Cameron L. McElmurry, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and resisting arrest.
kbsi23.com
Charges upgraded against man after sheriff’s office receives calls of man dragging dog by a leash
(KBSI) – A Paducah man now faces two felonies after McCracken County sheriff’s deputies found a dead dog hidden behind appliances in an apartment building. After receiving further evidence from the necropsy, Latavious Frazier’s, 21, original misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals was amended to a Class “D” felony torture of a dog. Frazier is now charged with two felonies, tampering with physical evidence and torture of a dog.
kbsi23.com
Illinois high school brings law enforcement class to students
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – In small town Vienna, Illinois, big things are happening at the high school. With 318 high school students, this leaves room to explore different areas of instruction. One of those classes is law enforcement, which gives students a look into the career behind crime. “The...
kbsi23.com
Construction commences for LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) begins construction this week at the site of the future LifeHouse Cape Girardeau, which will serve homeless pregnant women of southeastern Missouri over the age of 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
kbsi23.com
All lanes of U.S. 51 south of Wickliffe reopened after crash
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 51 has reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County. U.S. 51 was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. About...
kbsi23.com
BBB: How to avoid ticket scams
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Securing tickets for popular sporting events and concerts like the Super Bowl can be difficult and competitive. In this digital age, many venues are selling and holding tickets online. This makes the possibility to be scammed more likely. “Make sure you are at a...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University cuts ribbon on newly renovated Bookstore
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the newly remodeled on-campus Follett Southeast bookstore took place Thursday. The public was invited to attend. Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas gave a small opening speech of gratitude. “The merchandise that you find here,...
kbsi23.com
Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
kbsi23.com
Jackson High School names new head football coach
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson R-2 School District Board of Education approved the hire of a new Jackson High School Head Football Coach. Ryan Nesbitt will be the new Jackson High School Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Coach Nesbitt has 14 years experience as a...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau’s Insurance Services Office rating lowers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating has been lowered. Last September, the ISO conducted a Public Protection Classification (PPC) Survery for the City of Cape Girardeau. The ISO determined the rating to be a 3/3X making Cape one of 3,583 fire departments across the nation to hold the rating.
kbsi23.com
Registration open for 2023 SEMO Football L.E.A.D. Revival event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri’s football program is bringing back its professional development workshop with its special L.E.A.D. Revival event on Thursday, March 9. This year’s L.E.A.D. Revival is presented by Justin Martini. It will be held on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus. Registration begins at...
kbsi23.com
SEMO Redhawks baseball picked OVC preseason favorite
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The reigning Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champion Southeast Missouri baseball team was picked as this year’s OVC preseason favorite. SEMO won the OVC regular-season and tournament titles in 2021 and second-straight OVC Tournament crown in 2022. The Redhawks accumulated 128 points and 16...
Comments / 0