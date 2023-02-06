(KBSI) – A Paducah man now faces two felonies after McCracken County sheriff’s deputies found a dead dog hidden behind appliances in an apartment building. After receiving further evidence from the necropsy, Latavious Frazier’s, 21, original misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals was amended to a Class “D” felony torture of a dog. Frazier is now charged with two felonies, tampering with physical evidence and torture of a dog.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO