MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in the Lower Creek Miller area of Missoula have been already making tough choices when it comes to enrolling their children in school. Jennifer Pfeifer, a concerned Miller Creek resident, tells us, “From what I know, Jeannette Rankin (Elementary) is near or at capacity in every grade, so parents are taking their kids to other schools because they can’t get into the school in their neighborhood.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO