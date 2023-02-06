ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

MCPS board decides not to select superintendent yet

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees did not select a new school superintendent during Tuesday night's meeting. The decision was unanimous, with trustees agreeing to keep the search open. Officials said they want someone who is familiar with running a school district the size...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Miller Creek parents face tough choices on school enrollment

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in the Lower Creek Miller area of Missoula have been already making tough choices when it comes to enrolling their children in school. Jennifer Pfeifer, a concerned Miller Creek resident, tells us, “From what I know, Jeannette Rankin (Elementary) is near or at capacity in every grade, so parents are taking their kids to other schools because they can’t get into the school in their neighborhood.”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crews to start demolition on Missoula's Sleepy Inn next week

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula is moving forward with plans to demolish the Sleepy Inn on West Broadway. City officials report demolition is scheduled to take place next week. Three Rivers Landworks is under contract to tear the building down. Plans to redevelop the property in line...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Aging Services offers new program for home modifications

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services announced a new program is now available to help older adults modify their homes. The Home Modification program gives Missoula County adults over 60 an affordable way to make installations or repairs. The program gives seniors safer home conditions with access to grab...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl pills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is sentenced to prison after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills locally. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty last October after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death. Odman is sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Corvallis Schools on 2-hour delay

MISSOULA, Mont. — There will be two hour delay for Corvallis Schools due to hazardous road conditions and no plows. School will start at 10:30 a.m.
CORVALLIS, MT
NBCMontana

Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security benefits

MISSOULA, Mont. — A former Hamilton man admitted to making false statements in order to receive disability payments from the Social Security Administration. Aaron Lee Grossman, 50, pleaded guilty to statements to a false government agency, which is a felony. Grossman now faces a maximum of five years in...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Montana Airport adds electric equipment to current lineup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport purchased new equipment that will mean smoother operation for travelers and employees. The airport received one electric aircraft pushback and three electric aircraft belt loaders for about $250,000. Airport officials say the new additions replaced older equipment, making employee training easier and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Race to the Sky takes place this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Race to the Sky begins Friday in Lincoln with veterinary check ins, and official start of all races at 2 p.m. Saturday. According to the race's website, four mushers will compete in the 300-mile race:. Clayton Perry - Power, Montana. Charmayne Morrison - Bozeman,...
LINCOLN, MT
NBCMontana

Mount Sentinel endurance event aims to improve local air quality

MISSOULA, Mont. — An endurance event on Mount Sentinel kicks off this Saturday and offers runners and hikers the chance to put their energy into building a community with cleaner air. Missoula's third annual Running Up for Air challenge is a collaboration between Runner's Edge and Climate Smart Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing teen

MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services officials are searching for a missing teenager. Frank Edward Daniels, 16, is described as a 5-foot-11 male, who weighs 189 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Law enforcement officials report Daniels was last in contact with friends on Tuesday. It is...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FLIC returns to Polson this month

MISSOULA, Mont. — Filmmakers from around the globe will gather in Polson for the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest this month. The event returns to Polson for its 11th year and includes everything from feature-length films to short films. The inspiration for the event comes from FLIC director David King.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Wilma to host Backcountry Film Festival in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Backcountry Film Festival returns to Missoula's Wilma Theater this Friday. The event is an annual fundraiser that includes film screenings and a raffle. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under are free. For tickets and more information...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Explaining Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds

MISSOULA, Mont. — Surf's up -- but we’re not talking about water. Think breaking waves in the sky. Recently, Linda Schuff shared a photo with us through Chime In of a unique and puzzling cloud formation. She also asked for an explanation as to what it is. These are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more about these wave clouds in the video above.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Collaboration brings joy to seniors this Valentine's Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families First Learning Lab is partnering with the Roots Program and the Missoula Food Bank to spread love this Valentine's Day. The Learning Lab is holding its Art With Purpose classes and encouraging people to write Valentine's messages that will go into delivery bags at the food bank and be handed out to homebound seniors.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy