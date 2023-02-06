Read full article on original website
The iPhone 15 range could be the most iconic design in Apple history
It's another step in what looks set to be one of the most substantial iPhone redesigns in recent history
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
The price of a high-end iPhone has increased 66% since 2009. Tim Cook says people are willing to pay more for 'the best.'
When adjusting for inflation, Apple's most expensive iPhone in 2009 cost around $962. Today, the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,599.
Samsung Galaxy S23 hides a nasty storage secret
Samsung's new Galaxy S23 appears to be full of unnecessary bloatware that wastes a significant amount of storage space
Digital Trends
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature
Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.
Engadget
Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now
Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
9to5Mac
Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch discontinued; here are the best alternatives
As previously announced, Microsoft has dropped support for the Microsoft Authenticator app on Apple Watch. The company blamed this decision on watchOS being “incompatible with Authenticator security features.” There are a couple of other options for Apple Watch users, though…. Microsoft announced its plans to discontinue the Authenticator...
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly still working on iPhone reverse charge feature
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Rumors have circulated for a few years that aniPhone could offer reverse charging to power accessories, and a new report claims Apple is still working on the feature. In 2019, a teardown of the...
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
Phone Arena
Google releases February Pixel update and yes, T-Mobile subscribers received it
As we told you it would, Google today released the February update for Pixel phones. The update rolls out starting today and will continue getting pushed out in phases over this week. We've heard from some T-Mobile subscribers who told us that they have received the February update and were able to install it with no issues. You might remember that many Pixel 6 and 7 users on T-Mobile never received the January update. Some hadn't had their phone updated since November!
Phone Arena
New Apple patent for under-display Face ID hints at potential next-gen Dynamic Island
Love it or hate it, the iPhone's Dynamic Island was Apple's solution to finally start getting rid of the iconic notch the company introduced with the iPhone X back in 2017. As its previous iteration, though, the camera island on the iPhone 14 Pro models remained controversial, while Apple is still far away from the ideal and clean display when it comes to its phones.
Phone Arena
Major upgrades to the Apple Watch Ultra postponed for 2025
Screens seem to be a touchy subject when it comes to Apple devices. For some reason, the Cupertino company is notoriously slow when it comes to adopting new display technologies. The iPhone received an OLED panel for the first time in 2017, while most iPad models are still stuck with LED displays.
Phone Arena
Patent confirms under-display FaceID will change the way the Dynamic Island looks
This year, we saw the biggest gap between iPhones of the same generation. Inferior screens, year-old processors and a notch made the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pale in comparison to their high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max counterparts. Arguably the biggest new feature (and...
Phone Arena
Asus ROG Phone 7 will launch toward the end of the year, a new rumor suggests
There's a rumor making the rounds that Asus is planning to release the ROG Phone 7 by the end of 2023, according to a report from The Tech Outlook. The rumor suggests that the ROG Phone 7 will launch in Q3 2023, which could mean it's arriving around the same time as last year's ROG Phone 6 (which was released on July 5th). However, the rumor doesn't specify a specific date, just "sometime in Q3."
Phone Arena
Samsung and LG preparing to produce 'hybrid' OLED panels for the iPad Pro 2024
While Apple is focusing on making its upcoming Reality Pro AR/VR headset a success, many other products are waiting for crucial updates. And although some lineups have been left in a good spot, the iPad portfolio in particular has never been in such a messy state. One big reason for...
Phone Arena
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Phone Arena
Could the Microsoft Surface Neo, the bigger brother of the Surface Duo, make a comeback?
Regardless of what you think about Microsoft’s hardware products, one thing cannot be denied - they are very unique. The Surface Duo lineup is probably one of the most exceptional smartphones, period - and not necessarily in a good way. The Surface Neo was an even stranger piece of technology.
Engadget
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Here's a quick...
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel 7 Super Bowl commercial is full of stars and neat software tricks
There are a whole bunch of things Google has gotten a lot better at over the past couple of years in the mobile hardware game, starting with... the actual hardware quality, but if we were to pick just one department where the search giant is playing on a level field with the likes of Apple and Samsung nowadays, that's definitely advertising.
