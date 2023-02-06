As we told you it would, Google today released the February update for Pixel phones. The update rolls out starting today and will continue getting pushed out in phases over this week. We've heard from some T-Mobile subscribers who told us that they have received the February update and were able to install it with no issues. You might remember that many Pixel 6 and 7 users on T-Mobile never received the January update. Some hadn't had their phone updated since November!

2 DAYS AGO