newschannel20.com
SUV stolen with Goldendoodle inside
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Piatt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back. Officials say at 9:40 a.m. on Feb 8. a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from the 100 block of N. Main Street in Mansfield. The stolen...
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
WCIA
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
newschannel20.com
U of I investigating man who entered dorm and walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a man who walked in on multiple women in the shower. Police say a man had entered several women’s shower areas between 3-5:30 a.m. Sunday at Oglesby Hall, 1005 College Court, Urbana. We're told he viewed...
newschannel20.com
Police chase leads to standoff on I-74
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. We're told Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, who is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle was trespassing on the Champaign County fairgrounds at 2:57 pm on Wednesday.
newschannel20.com
Stolen SUV found in Tennessee, dog still missing
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SUV that was stolen with the Goldendoodle inside on Wednesday has been located, but authorities say the dog is still missing. Police say no arrests have been made as the suspect has not been located. The Piatt County Sheriff says the dog is chipped,...
newschannel20.com
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
newschannel20.com
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash on I-74
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — There was a rollover crash on Interstate 74 on Thursday according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says it happened at 11:30 am on Thursday at mile marker 215. We're told a vehicle traveling east on I-74 attempted to take exit 215 A,...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
newschannel20.com
Vermillion County Bobcats have ceased operations
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Thursday that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. The hockey league was notified of the decision Friday. “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said Ellen Tully, owner of the Vermillion County Bobcats....
Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois
A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Rantoul identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man is dead after being shot during a police chase Monday night near the intersection of Belle Avenue and Ohio Avenue in Rantoul. The Champaign County Coroner Office said the man is 21-year-old Azaan Lee. Illinois State Police (ISP), who is investigating the...
Suspect dead in Rantoul officer-involved shooting, ISP leading investigation
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 11:30 p.m. last night Rantoul Police were investigating a stolen vehicle when an officer was involved in an incident where shots were fired. The incident occurred near W. Belle Ave. and N. Ohio Ave. and aid was given to the suspect by officers and emergency personnel. The suspect was […]
ourquadcities.com
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
