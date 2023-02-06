Read full article on original website
Vinton brings deep roots as first female ag director in Nebraska history
LINCOLN, Neb. — Black Angus, green grass, and family. “That's what it takes to keep the ranch going,” Sherry Vinton said. She jokes she’s from “suburban Whitman” in one of the least-populous counties in the nation which also happens to be in the heart of Sandhills cattle country.
Herbster says he's thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options
OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen....
AAA Nebraska pushing for stronger roadway laws
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - AAA Nebraska says it's continuing its work to get drivers to move over for all disabled vehicles with their hazard lights on. Currently, state law only requires motorists to move over for first responders and tow trucks. A spokesperson for AAA says agency representatives are initiating...
Bill would give undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island limited voting rights
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Democratic state Rep. Enrique Sanchez of Providence is sponsoring a bill that would allow residents of Rhode Island who aren’t citizens of the United States, but who have a license or a Taxpayer identification Number, to vote in their local city or town. Sanchez said it would include "ordinances, bonds, city council stuff, and mayor stuff" to name a few.
Cattle feeders raise objections to brand inspection proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. — A brand is a rancher's permanent mark, required in two-thirds of Nebraska. And while it may prevent cattle theft on the ranch, feedlots say a proposal requiring inspection for cattle arriving in their yards would create a costly burden when they closely track all livestock. Adams...
