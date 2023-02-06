ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Herbster says he's thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options

OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen....
NEBRASKA STATE
AAA Nebraska pushing for stronger roadway laws

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - AAA Nebraska says it's continuing its work to get drivers to move over for all disabled vehicles with their hazard lights on. Currently, state law only requires motorists to move over for first responders and tow trucks. A spokesperson for AAA says agency representatives are initiating...
NEBRASKA STATE
Bill would give undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island limited voting rights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Democratic state Rep. Enrique Sanchez of Providence is sponsoring a bill that would allow residents of Rhode Island who aren’t citizens of the United States, but who have a license or a Taxpayer identification Number, to vote in their local city or town. Sanchez said it would include "ordinances, bonds, city council stuff, and mayor stuff" to name a few.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Cattle feeders raise objections to brand inspection proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. — A brand is a rancher's permanent mark, required in two-thirds of Nebraska. And while it may prevent cattle theft on the ranch, feedlots say a proposal requiring inspection for cattle arriving in their yards would create a costly burden when they closely track all livestock. Adams...
NEBRASKA STATE

