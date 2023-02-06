Read full article on original website
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine less than last week, but still higher than their weekly average. Mac Bloom is the Lead Attorney of the Major Crimes Unit and he said a lot of the cases this week involved drugs and violence.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a local store after receiving a complaint of a road rage incident. A 17-year-old female, identified as Jane Doe, reported that she was driving on 44 Ranch Road when another vehicle, later determined to be a Dodge Challenger driven by 27-year-old Michael Sloan, passed her at a high rate of speed.
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
Good beer is a staple of Missoula, so you should know by now that our Brewfests aren't just for summer. Get ready for the Winter Brewfest at Caras Park. Years ago, I lost count of the breweries not just in all of Montana, but even in Missoula. Do you want to know a little secret? They are all fantastic in their own way. I have a few favorites, but that's for another time. Today let's talk about the upcoming Winter Brewfest at Caras Park.
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said the homeowner encountered a man attempting to enter the residence.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
The Empanada Joint on East Main Street in Missoula will permanently close its doors on Saturday, March 4.
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
