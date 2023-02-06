Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Recalled For Separating Half-Shaft Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 Cadillac XT5 due to a problem with the right-front half-shaft assemblies. The problem: defective right-front (or passenger’s side) half-shaft assemblies have the potential to decouple from the transmission under certain load conditions. The hazards: if the half-shaft...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra HD Power-Retractable Assist Step Issue
GM has released a new service update for the GMC Sierra HD related to an issue wherein power-retractable assist steps can reverse while deploying or stowing. The problem: certain units of the GMC Sierra HD may exhibit a condition wherein power-retractable assist steps can suddenly reverse. This condition will occur when the steps are deploying or stowing.
gmauthority.com
Potential Ford Expedition Raptor Under Consideration: Report
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, unveiled the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition back in September of the 2021 calendar year, updating the automaker’s full-size SUV to better rival the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL with new looks, an updated cabin, new features, and a new off-road-oriented trim level dubbed Expedition Timberline. Now, however, it looks like Ford may up the ante with a model even more off-road-capable model, and this vehicle could end up being called the Ford Expedition Raptor.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Offers Rain-Sensing Wipers
Among a plethora of other features that are part of its refresh, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will be available with rain-sensing windshield wipers (RPO code CE1) for the first time ever, GM Authority has learned. The heavy-duty truck will get rain-sensing windshield wipers as a standard feature on its...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Pickups Will Be The Last To Go Electric
General Motors is in the midst of pivoting to all-electric powertrains, with plans to fully electrify its light-duty vehicle lineup by the 2035 calendar year. Notably, GM is also set to electrify its heavy-duty vehicles around the same timetable. With regard to the GMC brand, the GMC Sierra HD pickup will be the last model to go all-electric.
The Daily Money: BMW, Hyundai and Ford recall nearly 400,000 vehicles
Ford, Hyundai and BMW are among the car makers to recall over 391,000 vehicles for reasons ranging from leaky fuel tanks to faulty camera systems
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
After Some Pricing Relief, Used Car Buyers Get Bad News
On the auto-company stock front, Morningstar offers interesting outlooks on GM and Tesla.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Sold Out In 10 Minutes
General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon last August, revealing an all-new third generation for the midsize truck. Among the many updates in store was the debut of the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X trim level, highlighted by the limited-run Canyon AT4X Edition 1. Now, according to a GM executive, it’s been revealed that the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 sold out in just a matter of minutes.
Agriculture Online
John Deere announces Z370R Electric ZTrak all-electric zero turn mower
John Deere is launching its first all-electric zero turn mower, the Z370R Electric ZTrak. This tractor is targeted for residential property owners for yard maintenance uses. This tractor is designed to produce less noise and vibration while mowing to promote a more comfortable operating experience. “Everyone has different needs when...
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
gmauthority.com
How To Care For Cadillac Blackwing Maverick Noir Frost Paint
GM is expanding its offering of eye-catching, top-end satin-matte paint colors with Maverick Noir Frost (color code GNW) in extremely limited availability for two Cadillac Blackwing models this year. Maverick Noir Frost is a satin black hue with a low-intensity velvety sheen, but which also requires some special care to keep it looking its best.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
Getting a customer to throw down their hard-earned cash to purchase a vehicle is one thing, but ensuring that the customer is satisfied with their purchase is something else entirely. Now, Cadillac has scored low in customer satisfaction in a new survey. The survey was conducted by Consumer Reports, and...
