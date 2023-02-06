ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

Mineola ISD using innovative technology to help teachers in the classroom

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

MINEOLA, Texas ( KETK ) – A software company out of New Zealand paid a visit to Mineola ISD on Monday.

Their software, Kami , is an interactive program similar to Google Docs meant to help teachers with their lesson plans. It will also help with grading assignments and providing help for every student’s needs.

Mineola was one of two Texas districts chosen and has now been using it for a year.

Company representatives were on hand Monday to see how it’s been working out for them.

“Here in Texas and in Mineola there’s been a lot of changes over the last year around state testing, and so Kami has been able to adapt to those changes. It’s been great seeing the teachers at the school using it to prepare the kids,” Kami representative Louis Esther said.

The software is used by 35 million people across 180 countries.

Overall, teachers at Mineola ISD say they are happy with the product.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

