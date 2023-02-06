Read full article on original website
Changes ordered to make Atlanta nightclubs safer
Recent violence at some Atlanta night spots may have club-goers concerned. Lots of people are expected to hit those spots this weekend, but some changes are on the way to make those areas safer.
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
Gwinnett hits 26% police officer vacancy rate amid hostile climate
The problem isn’t unique to Gwinnett, amid a string of high-profile controversies involving police across the country.
Retired GBI Agent speaks on possible evidence in body cam footage of protester killed
"The GBI has the answers, and they can tell you how many shots each officer fired,” said Robinson.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100K reward for info on suspect
Police want to talk to Jonathan Soto, 39, about the killing of Michael Gidewon.
At least 500 Georgians ripped off in romance fraud, FBI urges people to be careful Valentine’s Day
They say con artists ripped off at least 500 people in Georgia in 2021.
Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
New cityhood proposal would make Buckhead mayor one of highest paid mayors in U.S.
If passed, the Buckhead mayor would make more than what the mayor of Atlanta made last year and five times more than the mayor of Sandy Springs.
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Republic Lounge murder: Brother of Michael Gidewon breaks silence, offers his own reward
ATLANTA - Just hours after Atlanta Police identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend, the brother of the victim has broken his silence, penning a message to the killer and offering his own reward for his capture. Investigators say they are looking...
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Bystander injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was mistakenly hit during a gunfight in southeast Atlanta. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
Police searching for man involved in shooting, killing of Atlanta club co-owner
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
Former Georgia Cop Arrested for Theft and Deception
The Gist: A former police officer in Georgia has been arrested and charged with theft by deception and violation of oath by public officer. The Crime: According to the GBI, 26-year-old Asia Jones, of Hampton, is accused of falsifying timecard information for a part-time job while employed as a Griffin Police Department officer.
