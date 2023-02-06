ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police release body camera video from shooting at public safety training site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released the first four video clips recorded from officer-worn cameras during a joint operation attempting to clear the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Jan. 18. The videos do not show the actual encounter between Georgia State Patrol troopers and an activist inside a tent, as GSP does not wear body cameras except in certain situations. However, APD hopes the videos do offer some insight into what happened that day.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Former Georgia Cop Arrested for Theft and Deception

The Gist: A former police officer in Georgia has been arrested and charged with theft by deception and violation of oath by public officer. The Crime: According to the GBI, 26-year-old Asia Jones, of Hampton, is accused of falsifying timecard information for a part-time job while employed as a Griffin Police Department officer.
HAMPTON, GA

