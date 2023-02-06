ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

abc7amarillo.com

Unsettled weather pattern continues next week for High Plains

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KVII) - Temperatures are falling into the teens this morning where clouds have cleared and wind chills are beginning to fall into the single digits in eastern New Mexico. Dressing in layers will be a top priority if you are going to spend extended time outside for TGI Friday. High temperatures will climb to the low 40s this afternoon which will melt the rest of the snow away.
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy and snow showers in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the morning commute.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico

A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
SANTA ROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday

A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow ends tonight, colder air sets in

The latest winter storm will be moving out of New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride as another cold front moves in Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is still falling Tuesday evening across central, southern, and eastern parts of New Mexico. The Sunport picked up 0.4″ of snow today, making it the snowiest day this winter. The East Mountains and parts of Socorro County picked up the heaviest snow amounts with this winter storm, around 4″ in some spots. Rain and snow will be tapering off overnight, eventually all ending by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Sunnier weather will return Wednesday afternoon with a warmup of 5-10° compared to Tuesday afternoon.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Chances of snow, wind chill

There is a small chance of snow this afternoon but later tonight wind chills could be hazardous in part of the state. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Lows tonight will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal. Wind chill temperatures could be as cold as 25 to 30 degrees below zero in the northern mountains producing a high risk for frostbite and hypothermia to anyone outdoors.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow causes multiple crashes; I-40 near Clines Corners closed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-40 is closed in both directions near Clines Corners due to multiple vehicle crashes, according to NMRoads. The stretch of I-40 that is closed stretches from two miles east of Clines Corners to 19 miles east of Clines Corners. Emergency crews are working to clear the area. Drivers are encouraged to find an […]
CLINES CORNERS, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Highest-paying science jobs in Albuquerque

Sacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in the Albuquerque, N.M. metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included. #22. Forest and conservation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

