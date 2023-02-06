UConn women notebook: Ducharme return imminent

Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme (33) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams

HARTFORD — Caroline Ducharme took part in pregame warmups for the UConn women’s basketball team for the first time in 2023 Sunday.

But when the Huskies’ game against No. 1 South Carolina began, the sophomore guard was back in sweats alongside her fellow injured teammates.

Ducharme (concussion protocol) missed her 11th straight game Sunday as the fifth-ranked Huskies fell to the Gamecocks 81-77 at the XL Center. She last played Dec. 31 against Marquette before going into protocol after taking a hit to the head in practice three days later.