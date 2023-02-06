Read full article on original website
Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated 62nd Founder’s Day
Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!. February is heart month, and Rapides Regional Medical Center is shedding light on the importance of knowing Hands-Only CPR. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In downtown Alexandria on...
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
Alexandria Housing Authority accepting in person applications
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
State lawmakers set to mandate public library policies
Rapides Regional Medical Center highlighting heart month with CPR classes
APD seeking missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a homicide that happened at the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville on February 9. RPSO said they responded to a call around 12:39 a.m. on Thursday morning about “shots fired” at the apartments. Deputies found...
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
The sentences were handed down today in the 2016 shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful awarded the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful (KNB) is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KBL) Beautification Grant to help enhance the University Parkway median at I49. KNB was awarded $5,000. The purpose of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant is to create beautiful, well-maintained gardens...
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The second of three scheduled trials for the suspects accused of killing Deven Brooks, 27 of Ball, will be rescheduled after defendant Tremaine Veal’s defense attorney withdrew as his counsel the day before the trial was scheduled to start. Veal, 21 of Alexandria, is...
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
