Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
nbc15.com
First-time ice fishers take to Lake Mendota on snowy day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. The University of Wisconsin-Madison fishing team welcomed in first-time ice fishers Thursday. People from Arizona to Virginia reeled in the full Wisconsin winter experience. “I’ve never done this before,”...
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
nbc15.com
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A construction worker was seriously hurt late Friday morning as items fell around 40 feet from a crane at a site on Madison’s near west side, the city’s fire department reported. According to the MFD statement, the material fell around 11:20 a.m. in...
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
nbc15.com
Madison snow emergency extended for another night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison’s snow emergency will extend for another night, the city’s streets division announced late Friday morning. That will mean alternate side parking will be in effect overnight, and drivers should park on the odd-numbered sides of the roads. In its latest update, Streets...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
nbc15.com
UW Health reminds residents to consider heart health in the snow
Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
nbc15.com
Madison-area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The storm that moved through the Madison area dumped heavy wet snow across Dane County, and crews anticipate working through the night Thursday into Friday morning to clear the streets. “It’s never, ‘the snow is done, so we’re done plowing,’” said City of Middleton operations manager Brad...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
nbc15.com
Portage schools embraces virtual learning as some districts call snow days
Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Channel 3000
The colosseum lies in ruins
Except this isn’t ancient Rome. This is what was left of the Wisconsin State Capitol’s senate chamber after it was gutted by fire in the middle of the night on Feb. 27, 1904. This eerie shot is stored in the Wisconsin Historical Society’s records with no photographer credited, but it was likely taken by a professional — in 1904, snapping a photo was no simple task. (Incidentally, just 23 years earlier, a farmer from Cambria, Wisconsin, invented the first roll film camera, an advancement that helped bring photography to the masses after Kodak founder George Eastman purchased several of the farmer’s patents — still, it wasn’t like everybody was wandering around carrying a box camera and a tripod.)
nbc15.com
Visually-impaired woman robbed on downtown Madison street
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who is visually-impaired had her bag snatched on Wednesday evening while walking in downtown Madison, the police dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the victim was using a guide cane as she walked down the 100 block of N. Broom St. Around 6:30 p.m., MPD continued, the perpetrator approached her from behind, grabbed the bag she was carrying, and took off after a brief struggle.
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – All lanes have reopened Thursday evening after a toppled tractor-trailer on I-39/90 near the Beltline entrance completely shut down the interstate earlier in the day. The Madison Fire Department indicated that its Hazardous Incident Team members were working to contain the fuel leak. An engine...
nbc15.com
Madison declares snow emergency; plans citywide plow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – It did not take long Wednesday morning for the snow to pile high enough to trigger a citywide plow in Madison. The early morning rain turned to heavy snow shortly before 9 a.m. Within two or three hours, more than three inches had fallen crossing the threshold where the city moves from plowing just the main routes to covering all streets.
nbc15.com
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent
President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. UW Madison student Ali Beneker came to rally against Biden’s leadership. Efforts still being made to secure funding for Madison Amtrak project. Updated: 8 hours ago. President Biden says infrastructure investments...
