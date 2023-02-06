ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

dcnewsnow.com

U.S. House votes to overturn DC's revised criminal code

In what could be a historic blow for the District, the U.S. House voted Thursday to overturn D.C.'s criminal code, which D.C. Council recently revised for the first time since 1901. U.S. House votes to overturn DC’s revised criminal …. In what could be a historic blow for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

RECAP: The Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action Advocacy Day

WASHINGTON — Members of the Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action (VCCA) gathered Thursday at the general assembly building in Richmond to support specific legislation they believe is important to protect the health of Virginia residents. “If we’re not addressing for the policies they are the root of a lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington City Paper

Racial Disparities in D.C. Homeownership Persist

Even as D.C.’s Black population has declined, the area east of the Anacostia has remained majority Black as gentrification in the District has pushed these communities further out of the center of what was once widely known as “Chocolate City.” But a recent study shows that the Black communities established in the eastern portion of the District are also at risk of being driven out.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Monitor, combat, and educate' | Virginia Attorney General announces antisemitism task force

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth. According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
washingtoninformer.com

The Hornet’s Nest: Washington, D.C.’s First African American Fire Station

This story was originally published on April 11, 2022. Engine Company 4 is a woefully unknown player in the history of both the Washington, D.C., fire department and racial equality in America. Created in 1919 at the request of every African American fireman in Washington, D.C. — all three of them — the company has stood for over 100 years. It served as an example of racial inclusion, a source of artistic inspiration, and as a launch point for Washington, D.C.’s first African American fire chief. It’s a story of success and growth. However, it’s a history almost completely unknown.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

DC rolls out the State of the Union drink specials for Biden address

Watering holes around the District are preparing Tuesday for a uniquely inside-the-Beltway tradition: State of the Union viewing parties. Several bars and restaurants around Washington are getting ready to offer patrons a potentially boozy experience as President Biden delivers his address before a joint session of Congress. At Union Pub on Capitol Hill, Biden’s address…
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

The councilmember making D.C. buses free

Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community

The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect

Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Charter Schools are Demanding More Money to Match Pay Raises Won by DCPS Teachers

Who could be against “equity” and “parity” when it comes to paying teachers? The latest debate over teacher salaries roiling the Wilson Building looks simple enough on its face, but it exposes yet another important tension between the public and charter school sectors. The new round...
mocoshow.com

Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

