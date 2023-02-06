Read full article on original website
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
NOVA Wild Zoo Reopens in Reston with a Fun, Light Show to CelebrateUplift LoudounReston, VA
dcnewsnow.com
U.S. House votes to overturn DC's revised criminal code
In what could be a historic blow for the District, the U.S. House voted Thursday to overturn D.C.'s criminal code, which D.C. Council recently revised for the first time since 1901. U.S. House votes to overturn DC’s revised criminal …. In what could be a historic blow for the...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
RECAP: The Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action Advocacy Day
WASHINGTON — Members of the Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action (VCCA) gathered Thursday at the general assembly building in Richmond to support specific legislation they believe is important to protect the health of Virginia residents. “If we’re not addressing for the policies they are the root of a lot...
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
Washington City Paper
Racial Disparities in D.C. Homeownership Persist
Even as D.C.’s Black population has declined, the area east of the Anacostia has remained majority Black as gentrification in the District has pushed these communities further out of the center of what was once widely known as “Chocolate City.” But a recent study shows that the Black communities established in the eastern portion of the District are also at risk of being driven out.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
'Monitor, combat, and educate' | Virginia Attorney General announces antisemitism task force
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday the creation of a new antisemitism task force in the Commonwealth. According to the Attorney General's office, the announcement was made while Miyares spoke with a group of Jewish leaders from across the state during Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day. The task force within the Office of the Attorney General will monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
washingtoninformer.com
The Hornet’s Nest: Washington, D.C.’s First African American Fire Station
This story was originally published on April 11, 2022. Engine Company 4 is a woefully unknown player in the history of both the Washington, D.C., fire department and racial equality in America. Created in 1919 at the request of every African American fireman in Washington, D.C. — all three of them — the company has stood for over 100 years. It served as an example of racial inclusion, a source of artistic inspiration, and as a launch point for Washington, D.C.’s first African American fire chief. It’s a story of success and growth. However, it’s a history almost completely unknown.
DC rolls out the State of the Union drink specials for Biden address
Watering holes around the District are preparing Tuesday for a uniquely inside-the-Beltway tradition: State of the Union viewing parties. Several bars and restaurants around Washington are getting ready to offer patrons a potentially boozy experience as President Biden delivers his address before a joint session of Congress. At Union Pub on Capitol Hill, Biden’s address…
POLITICO
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
WTOP
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
Washington City Paper
Charter Schools are Demanding More Money to Match Pay Raises Won by DCPS Teachers
Who could be against “equity” and “parity” when it comes to paying teachers? The latest debate over teacher salaries roiling the Wilson Building looks simple enough on its face, but it exposes yet another important tension between the public and charter school sectors. The new round...
City of Alexandria offers free tax preparation services to some residents
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria is offering free tax preparation services to some residents this tax season. According to a release from the City of Alexandria, taxpayers who make less than $59,000 a year qualify for the free aid. County officials say expert volunteers from Community Tax...
Washington Examiner
Smithsonian museum sued after it 'kicked out' Catholic students who wore 'pro-life' beanies
A Christian legal group filed a lawsuit on behalf of Catholic students and chaperones who said they were removed from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for donning beanies with anti-abortion messages last month. The American Center for Law and Justice filed a lawsuit Tuesday known as Kristi L....
This DC organization is fighting food insecurity at the Super Bowl
WASHINGTON — The Food Recovery Network is on a mission to feed families all across the country. The D.C.-based organization is heading to Glendale, Arizona to recover food from the highly anticipated tailgate party. "The party travels all around the U.S. wherever the Super Bowl is, this tailgate party...
mocoshow.com
Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
WUSA9
