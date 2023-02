Meet Louisiana’s Poet Laureate, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, an award-winning author, folklorist, educator, and scholar of Creole culture at the Dutchtown library for a reading of her poetry on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00am!. Dr. Saloy writes about the significance of the Black Beat poets, especially Bob Kaufman; the African American toasting tradition; Black talk; and how to keep Creole alive today. Her poems celebrate Creole culture in New Orleans, food, language, music, and more. She has documented Creole culture in sidewalk songs, jump rope rhymes, and hand-clap games, illustrating the importance of play. Registration required. Call (225) 673-8699.

