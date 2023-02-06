Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith starting on Thursday, Ben Simmons coming off the bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Finney-Smith will get the start in his Nets debut on Thursday with Ben Simmons moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Chicago. Finney-Smith's Thursday projection includes 12.2...
Aaron Holiday (illness) out for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Suns. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Holiday...
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) remains out on Friday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (heel) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic will not be available for his fourth straight contest with a right heel contusion. Expect Josh Green to see more time at the guard positions versus a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
Magic list Gary Harris (adductor) as questionable on Saturday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat. Harris' status remains in limbo after Orlando's guard was sidelined one game with adductor soreness. Expect Jalen Suggs to see more minutes on Saturday if Harris is ruled out. Harris' current Saturday...
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
DeMar DeRozan (hip) probable for Chicago's Saturday contest
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is expected to suit up on Saturday after Chicago's forward was designated as probable. In 37.3 expected minutes, our models project DeRozan to score 42.5 FanDuel points. DeRozan's Saturday projection includes 26.0...
Rockets' Justin Holiday not expected to play on Friday
Houston Rockets guard/forward Justin Holiday is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are both active on Friday but neither is expected to be part of the rotation, according to Stephen Silas. Holiday is averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and...
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
Thunder taking Dario Saric from Phoenix
The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring power forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for small forward Darius Bazley. Saric saw his playing time pick up for Phoenix over the past month, but he will now help the Thunder replace Mike Muscala by providing frontcourt depth. Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams might have fewer minutes available moving forward. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo could benefit from Saric's departure.
Spurs starting Zach Collins at center on Friday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Collins will make his eighth start this season after Jakob Poeltl was dealt to Toronto on Thursday. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to record 34.3 FanDuel points. Collins' Friday projection includes 15.0...
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Friday's contest against Charlotte
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is expected to play at home after Boston's guard was designated as probable. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Friday projection includes 17.9 points,...
