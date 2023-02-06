Nextracker, a Fremont, Calif.-based developer of solar tracker systems, raised $638 million in its IPO. Why it matters: This is the largest U.S. IPO since Mobileye went public last October, and the largest solar energy IPO in more than two years. It also comes on the same week that three other companies are planning to raise at least $150 million in IPOs of their own, suggesting something of a market thaw.

1 DAY AGO