Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Warriors trading James Wiseman to Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are acquiring center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal that includes the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors are giving up Wiseman and receiving five second-round picks while the Hawks yield Saddiq Bey from the Pistons. Wiseman fell out of favor in Golden State this season, but he will presumably have a chance to compete with Marvin Bagley (fingers) for a backup role in Detroit.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Ochai Agbaji for inactive Jordan Clarkson (illness) on Friday
Utah Jazz shooting guard Ochai Agbaji is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Toronto Raptors. Agbaji will start for the first time in his career after Jordan Clarkson was held out with an illness. In 31.1 expected minutes, our models project Agbaji to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Agbaji's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Thunder taking Dario Saric from Phoenix
The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring power forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for small forward Darius Bazley. Saric saw his playing time pick up for Phoenix over the past month, but he will now help the Thunder replace Mike Muscala by providing frontcourt depth. Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams might have fewer minutes available moving forward. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo could benefit from Saric's departure.
numberfire.com
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Sochan will miss his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. In a favorable spot versus a Pistons' team ranked 28th in opposing true shooting percentage, Keita Bates-Diop should play an expanded role on Friday.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle not available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle is not available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thybulle will not be available for Friday's clash with the Thunder following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Kevin Knox is also unavailable.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
numberfire.com
Jock Landale coming off Suns' bench on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will play with the the second unit in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Josh Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
