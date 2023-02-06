Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Warmer weekend, warm Super Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night ahead with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.
fox34.com
Rain today, rain next week!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.
KCBD
Windy and cold tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a slight warm-up today, temperatures are dropping back down tomorrow. Overnight tonight temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will only be in the mid-40s. It is going to be a windy day with north winds around 15...
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”. LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9. Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?
When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
Too Kind, Too Long: Meet The Texas Nurse Who Snapped And Killed 10
Driving from my hometown of Lubbock to anywhere else on God's green earth means passing through a gauntlet of small to absolutely minuscule Texas towns. Some are quite charming, have a nice Dairy Queen or large gas station, and merit a stop for a spell to stretch my legs and pick up a diet Dr. Pepper.
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock, Texas.
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
Good news coming soon for Lubbock County Expo Center, officials said in monthly meeting
Officials overseeing the Lubbock County Expo Center project told EverythingLubbock.com that they hope to finalize some key details within the next few weeks.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
One killed in Thursday evening stabbing, Lubbock Police said
A male was killed after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper student brings firearm to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Wednesday morning brief. The second day of the Hollis Daniels trial saw new testimony from Daniels’ friend group. He pleaded guilty to the murder of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr. on Monday. Former friends and roommates testified on Tuesday, discussing the events leading up...
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
fox34.com
DPS: Lubbock man involved in crash struck and killed by passing vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was exiting his car after a crash on Hwy. 84 when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to DPS. Authorities responded to Hwy. 84 about half a mile southeast of Lubbock just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night. 69-year-old Phillip Marcus...
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
Comments / 0