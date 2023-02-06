ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Warmer weekend, warm Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night ahead with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain today, rain next week!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Windy and cold tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a slight warm-up today, temperatures are dropping back down tomorrow. Overnight tonight temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will only be in the mid-40s. It is going to be a windy day with north winds around 15...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”. LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE

