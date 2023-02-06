Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Aaron Holiday (illness) out for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Suns. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Holiday...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
Denver's Aaron Gordon (rib) questionable for Saturday's contest against Wizards
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gordon's availability is currently in limbo after Denver's forward was listed with a rib contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to see more minutes at power forward if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.9...
Thunder taking Dario Saric from Phoenix
The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring power forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for small forward Darius Bazley. Saric saw his playing time pick up for Phoenix over the past month, but he will now help the Thunder replace Mike Muscala by providing frontcourt depth. Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams might have fewer minutes available moving forward. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo could benefit from Saric's departure.
Rockets' Justin Holiday not expected to play on Friday
Houston Rockets guard/forward Justin Holiday is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are both active on Friday but neither is expected to be part of the rotation, according to Stephen Silas. Holiday is averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and...
Spencer Dinwiddie available for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Dinwiddie will be available for the Nets on Thursday following his move from Dallas as part of a trade earlier in the week. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Chicago. Dinwiddie's...
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
DeMar DeRozan (hip) probable for Chicago's Saturday contest
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is expected to suit up on Saturday after Chicago's forward was designated as probable. In 37.3 expected minutes, our models project DeRozan to score 42.5 FanDuel points. DeRozan's Saturday projection includes 26.0...
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and will not be available on Thursday after playing through the injury for multiple games in a row. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith starting on Thursday, Ben Simmons coming off the bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Finney-Smith will get the start in his Nets debut on Thursday with Ben Simmons moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Chicago. Finney-Smith's Thursday projection includes 12.2...
Blake Griffin operating in second unit role for Boston on Friday
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 309.1 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage...
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Friday's contest against Charlotte
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is expected to play at home after Boston's guard was designated as probable. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Friday projection includes 17.9 points,...
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
Mike Conley available for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will play in Friday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his Timberwolves' debut after the veteran was dealt to Minnesota on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis team allowing 47.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
