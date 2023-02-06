ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) ruled out on Friday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will sit out on Friday after San Antonio's forward was held out with ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more minutes versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday

San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Juan Toscano-Anderson not available for Utah on Friday

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Toscano-Anderson will not be available for Utah on Friday following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Saturday. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.7 points,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Jock Landale coming off Suns' bench on Friday

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will play with the the second unit in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Josh Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out for Spurs on Friday

San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Sochan will miss his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. In a favorable spot versus a Pistons' team ranked 28th in opposing true shooting percentage, Keita Bates-Diop should play an expanded role on Friday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Warriors bring back Gary Payton II from Portland

The Golden State Warriors are acquiring point guard Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers for small forward Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. Payton won a title with the Warriors last year and then signed a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers in free agency. After only 15 appearances for Portland, Payton is heading back to Golden State. He will likely be asked to play an outsized role while Stephen Curry (leg) is sidelined.
PORTLAND, OR

