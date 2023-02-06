Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Sources: Thunder trading Mike Muscala to Boston Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics for Justin Jackson and a future second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Sources: Clippers get Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee; send John Wall to Rockets
The Clippers are acquiring Eric Gordon from the Rockets in a multiteam trade and Bones Hyland from the Nuggets for two second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) ruled out on Friday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will sit out on Friday after San Antonio's forward was held out with ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more minutes versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
Juan Toscano-Anderson not available for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Toscano-Anderson will not be available for Utah on Friday following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Saturday. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.7 points,...
Jock Landale coming off Suns' bench on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will play with the the second unit in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Josh Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
Jeremy Sochan (back) remains out for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is ruled out for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Sochan will miss his fourth straight game with lower back soreness. In a favorable spot versus a Pistons' team ranked 28th in opposing true shooting percentage, Keita Bates-Diop should play an expanded role on Friday.
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
Warriors bring back Gary Payton II from Portland
The Golden State Warriors are acquiring point guard Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers for small forward Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. Payton won a title with the Warriors last year and then signed a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers in free agency. After only 15 appearances for Portland, Payton is heading back to Golden State. He will likely be asked to play an outsized role while Stephen Curry (leg) is sidelined.
