Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and will not be available on Thursday after playing through the injury for multiple games in a row. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith starting on Thursday, Ben Simmons coming off the bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Finney-Smith will get the start in his Nets debut on Thursday with Ben Simmons moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Chicago. Finney-Smith's Thursday projection includes 12.2...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie available for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Dinwiddie will be available for the Nets on Thursday following his move from Dallas as part of a trade earlier in the week. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Chicago. Dinwiddie's...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder taking Dario Saric from Phoenix
The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring power forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for small forward Darius Bazley. Saric saw his playing time pick up for Phoenix over the past month, but he will now help the Thunder replace Mike Muscala by providing frontcourt depth. Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams might have fewer minutes available moving forward. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo could benefit from Saric's departure.
numberfire.com
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (rib) questionable for Saturday's contest against Wizards
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gordon's availability is currently in limbo after Denver's forward was listed with a rib contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to see more minutes at power forward if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.9...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) probable on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Davis continues to deal with a lingering foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Warriors on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against Golden State. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection includes 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0...
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Magic list Gary Harris (adductor) as questionable on Saturday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat. Harris' status remains in limbo after Orlando's guard was sidelined one game with adductor soreness. Expect Jalen Suggs to see more minutes on Saturday if Harris is ruled out. Harris' current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Justin Holiday not expected to play on Friday
Houston Rockets guard/forward Justin Holiday is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are both active on Friday but neither is expected to be part of the rotation, according to Stephen Silas. Holiday is averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton is on track to return after Brooklyn's big man was sidelined one game with right hamstring tightness. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 40.8 FanDuel points. Claxton's...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) active on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) will play in Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon will be available at home after Boston's guard was listed as probable. In a favorable spot versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating, our models project Brogdon to score 31.6 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0