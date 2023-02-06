Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves
The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and will not be available on Thursday after playing through the injury for multiple games in a row. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Justin Holiday not expected to play on Friday
Houston Rockets guard/forward Justin Holiday is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are both active on Friday but neither is expected to be part of the rotation, according to Stephen Silas. Holiday is averaging 4.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) remains out on Friday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (heel) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic will not be available for his fourth straight contest with a right heel contusion. Expect Josh Green to see more time at the guard positions versus a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable for Friday's contest against Charlotte
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is expected to play at home after Boston's guard was designated as probable. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Friday projection includes 17.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie available for Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will be available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Dinwiddie will be available for the Nets on Thursday following his move from Dallas as part of a trade earlier in the week. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Chicago. Dinwiddie's...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton is on track to return after Brooklyn's big man was sidelined one game with right hamstring tightness. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 40.8 FanDuel points. Claxton's...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Robert Williams (ankle) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will join Boston's first unit after the 25-year old was sidelined one game with an ankle injury and Blake Griffin was benched. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 32.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie starting for Suns on Friday; Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie will start Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Jock Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection includes 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins at center on Friday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Collins will make his eighth start this season after Jakob Poeltl was dealt to Toronto on Thursday. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to record 34.3 FanDuel points. Collins' Friday projection includes 15.0...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) sidelined for Warriors through All-Star break
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (leg) has been ruled out through the All-Star break. Curry will be re-evaluated after the break for the leg injury he suffered on February 4. That means his next opportunity to play will be on February 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the front end of a back-to-back. Jordan Poole will continue to start in place of Curry and Klay Thompson will have more shots available. Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo are other beneficiaries from Curry's injury. The Warriors also brought back Gary Payton II at the trade deadline on Thursday to help prop up the backcourt.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (knee) out again Friday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford is dealing with right knee swelling, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. After being downgraded from probable to questionable, he has been ruled out once again. Expect another start for Grant Williams down low.
Comments / 0