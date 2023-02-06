Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Feb. 16 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “Show Me the Money”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Show Me the Money” at its Feb. 16 breakfast. Speakers include Marlene Fujita, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield; Deana Marcelo, executive vice president Las Vegas of Colliers International; and Robert Ybarra, executive vice president of CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. Jamie L. Thalgott, shareholder of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP will moderate the presentation. The breakfast sponsor is Gensler.
nevadabusiness.com
Project 150 Adding Second Las Vegas Location to Expand Services for Local High School Students in Need
LAS VEGAS –Local nonprofit Project 150 is adding a second Las Vegas location to meet the growing need for its services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students throughout 75 high schools in Southern Nevada. “The Las Vegas community has been extremely supportive of our mission these past...
nevadabusiness.com
Lexicon Bank Appoints Amanda Klein to Vice President of Marketing
LAS VEGAS, February 2, 2023 — Lexicon Bank, Nevada’s community-focused banking partner, proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Klein as its Vice President of Marketing. Amanda will serve as a key contributor to Lexicon Bank’s continued growth in Southern Nevada for businesses, no matter the size, and its stakeholders by overseeing the Bank’s marketing initiative. A native Las Vegan, Amanda will lead the Bank’s public relations efforts, working directly with the community and professional organizations as well as managing its Community Spotlight Program, which has honored over 28 local nonprofit organizations to date in addition to year-round volunteerism.
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas-Based NV Capital Corp. Funds New Gold Rose Group Residential Developments
NV Capital Corp., a prominent Las Vegas-based hard money lender, announced today it has funded several projects for the luxury residential construction firm, Gold Rose Group. The total current amount loaned is $20 million for various custom and semi-custom home developments throughout the Las Vegas valley, according to NV Capital Corp. Chief Investment Officer Troy Freeman.
nevadabusiness.com
Enjoy a Variety of Globally Inspired Cuisine at JING Las Vegas for the Big Game and Valentine’s Day
Las Vegas, NV (February 6, 2023) – JING Las Vegas, located in Downtown Summerlin, is a globally inspired cuisine that serves dishes focused on prime steaks, fresh sushi and seafood. For February, JING will be having special menus for The Big Game and Valentine’s Day. On Sunday, February...
nevadabusiness.com
Lexicon Bank Exits de Novo Status With Banner Year
Lexicon Bank, Las Vegas’s first community-chartered bank in more than a decade, announces the completion of its de novo period, a three-year timeframe of stringent supervision for newly established banks imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Launched just prior to the start of the pandemic, Lexicon Bank...
nevadabusiness.com
Colliers Brokers Sale of 237,630 SF West Henderson Industrial Development
The Firm’s Multi-Market Industrial Experts Partnered to Execute the Sale of Matter Park’s Phase 1. Las Vegas, NV., February 3, 2023 – Colliers announced the sale of two buildings (Phase I) within the 300,754 square-foot, four-building industrial development, Matter Park at West Henderson. Buildings 3 and 4, located at 1379 and 1387 Raiders Way, Henderson, NV 89052, account for 237,630 square feet of the park’s entirety.
nevadabusiness.com
New Las Vegas Dental Office Provides Compassionate Care for the Underserved Special Needs Population
Mighty Smiles recently opened its doors in North Las Vegas. Located at 4210 Craig Road and led by the dental team of Drs. Amanda Campbell and Vanna Truong, Mighty Smiles provides full dental care to children up to age 18, in addition to care for special needs patients of all ages.
nevadabusiness.com
LVR Reports Home Prices and Sales Falling to Start 2023
LAS VEGAS – Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a report released Tuesday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR). LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada...
nevadabusiness.com
Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner
HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
nevadabusiness.com
Minority Health Consultants Co-sponsors Feb. 7 Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day Event
Las Vegas-based Minority Health Consultants is a co-sponsor and organizer of the 2023 Validating the Black Experience: 2nd Annual Las Vegas National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Dinner & Show. The event will be held on Feb. 7th from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, to celebrate progress made with HIV prevention efforts for the black community and highlight work done to decrease HIV stigma, increase testing, and improve treatment.
nevadabusiness.com
Enjoy a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casinos
HENDERSON, Nev. – This Valentine’s Day, Emerald Island Casino and Rainbow Club Casino’s restaurants will celebrate the day of love with a special 3-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu exclusively served on Tuesday, February 14. The Emerald Island Grille’s first course will include a starter of a...
nevadabusiness.com
Henderson Symphony Orchestra Announces Winners of 2023 Young Artists Competition
Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is pleased to announce the winners of its 28th Young Artists Competition. The competition, which is divided into a junior and senior division, offers artists the ability to audition live or online. The Senior Division resulted in a tie for first place between Antonio McDonald for cello and Alexander Vakov for oboe. Nirav Banerji was awarded second place for piano, and Claire Lee received honorable mention for her violin performance. Junior Division winners included Brennan Fischl in first place for clarinet, Lucas Jiang in second place for violin, and Aspen Stevens in third place for violin. All winners will perform at a concert on Friday, March 31 at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon at 7:30 p.m.
nevadabusiness.com
Watch the Big Game and Celebrate With “Ax’s and O’s” for Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day at Dueling Axes Las Vegas This February
Las Vegas, NV (February 6, 2023) – Dueling Axes Las Vegas has created a variety of specialties to enjoy for the month of February 2023. Along with a new specialty cocktail and shot of the month, they have drink specials and merch/swag giveaways available during The Big Game. Then, guests can celebrate Galentine’s Day the following day by bringing in a picture of their ex that the staff will hang up for extra motivation to get that bullseye! Industry Monday incentives will also be available. Last but not least, celebrate Valentine’s Day with group axe throwing packages that include a bottle of champagne.
