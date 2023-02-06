ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Feb. 16 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “Show Me the Money”

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Show Me the Money” at its Feb. 16 breakfast. Speakers include Marlene Fujita, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield; Deana Marcelo, executive vice president Las Vegas of Colliers International; and Robert Ybarra, executive vice president of CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. Jamie L. Thalgott, shareholder of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP will moderate the presentation. The breakfast sponsor is Gensler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Lexicon Bank Appoints Amanda Klein to Vice President of Marketing

LAS VEGAS, February 2, 2023 — Lexicon Bank, Nevada’s community-focused banking partner, proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Klein as its Vice President of Marketing. Amanda will serve as a key contributor to Lexicon Bank’s continued growth in Southern Nevada for businesses, no matter the size, and its stakeholders by overseeing the Bank’s marketing initiative. A native Las Vegan, Amanda will lead the Bank’s public relations efforts, working directly with the community and professional organizations as well as managing its Community Spotlight Program, which has honored over 28 local nonprofit organizations to date in addition to year-round volunteerism.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas-Based NV Capital Corp. Funds New Gold Rose Group Residential Developments

NV Capital Corp., a prominent Las Vegas-based hard money lender, announced today it has funded several projects for the luxury residential construction firm, Gold Rose Group. The total current amount loaned is $20 million for various custom and semi-custom home developments throughout the Las Vegas valley, according to NV Capital Corp. Chief Investment Officer Troy Freeman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Lexicon Bank Exits de Novo Status With Banner Year

Lexicon Bank, Las Vegas’s first community-chartered bank in more than a decade, announces the completion of its de novo period, a three-year timeframe of stringent supervision for newly established banks imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Launched just prior to the start of the pandemic, Lexicon Bank...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Colliers Brokers Sale of 237,630 SF West Henderson Industrial Development

The Firm’s Multi-Market Industrial Experts Partnered to Execute the Sale of Matter Park’s Phase 1. Las Vegas, NV., February 3, 2023 – Colliers announced the sale of two buildings (Phase I) within the 300,754 square-foot, four-building industrial development, Matter Park at West Henderson. Buildings 3 and 4, located at 1379 and 1387 Raiders Way, Henderson, NV 89052, account for 237,630 square feet of the park’s entirety.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

LVR Reports Home Prices and Sales Falling to Start 2023

LAS VEGAS – Local home prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold than one year earlier. So says a report released Tuesday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR). LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner

HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Minority Health Consultants Co-sponsors Feb. 7 Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day Event

Las Vegas-based Minority Health Consultants is a co-sponsor and organizer of the 2023 Validating the Black Experience: 2nd Annual Las Vegas National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Dinner & Show. The event will be held on Feb. 7th from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, to celebrate progress made with HIV prevention efforts for the black community and highlight work done to decrease HIV stigma, increase testing, and improve treatment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day Dinner at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casinos

HENDERSON, Nev. – This Valentine’s Day, Emerald Island Casino and Rainbow Club Casino’s restaurants will celebrate the day of love with a special 3-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu exclusively served on Tuesday, February 14. The Emerald Island Grille’s first course will include a starter of a...
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Henderson Symphony Orchestra Announces Winners of 2023 Young Artists Competition

Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is pleased to announce the winners of its 28th Young Artists Competition. The competition, which is divided into a junior and senior division, offers artists the ability to audition live or online. The Senior Division resulted in a tie for first place between Antonio McDonald for cello and Alexander Vakov for oboe. Nirav Banerji was awarded second place for piano, and Claire Lee received honorable mention for her violin performance. Junior Division winners included Brennan Fischl in first place for clarinet, Lucas Jiang in second place for violin, and Aspen Stevens in third place for violin. All winners will perform at a concert on Friday, March 31 at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon at 7:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Watch the Big Game and Celebrate With “Ax’s and O’s” for Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day at Dueling Axes Las Vegas This February

Las Vegas, NV (February 6, 2023) – Dueling Axes Las Vegas has created a variety of specialties to enjoy for the month of February 2023. Along with a new specialty cocktail and shot of the month, they have drink specials and merch/swag giveaways available during The Big Game. Then, guests can celebrate Galentine’s Day the following day by bringing in a picture of their ex that the staff will hang up for extra motivation to get that bullseye! Industry Monday incentives will also be available. Last but not least, celebrate Valentine’s Day with group axe throwing packages that include a bottle of champagne.
LAS VEGAS, NV

