Las Vegas, NV (February 6, 2023) – Dueling Axes Las Vegas has created a variety of specialties to enjoy for the month of February 2023. Along with a new specialty cocktail and shot of the month, they have drink specials and merch/swag giveaways available during The Big Game. Then, guests can celebrate Galentine’s Day the following day by bringing in a picture of their ex that the staff will hang up for extra motivation to get that bullseye! Industry Monday incentives will also be available. Last but not least, celebrate Valentine’s Day with group axe throwing packages that include a bottle of champagne.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO