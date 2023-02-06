ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadabusiness.com

Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner

HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
HENDERSON, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At

Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven

Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas [Review + Photos]

The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is the largest buffet in Las Vegas and it’s so worth trying! The buffet stations plus the dining space covers 25,000 square feet and features 9 kitchens with 15 daily chef specials. The dining room is designed with natural elements in mind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Henderson Symphony Orchestra Announces Winners of 2023 Young Artists Competition

Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is pleased to announce the winners of its 28th Young Artists Competition. The competition, which is divided into a junior and senior division, offers artists the ability to audition live or online. The Senior Division resulted in a tie for first place between Antonio McDonald for cello and Alexander Vakov for oboe. Nirav Banerji was awarded second place for piano, and Claire Lee received honorable mention for her violin performance. Junior Division winners included Brennan Fischl in first place for clarinet, Lucas Jiang in second place for violin, and Aspen Stevens in third place for violin. All winners will perform at a concert on Friday, March 31 at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon at 7:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Feb. 16 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “Show Me the Money”

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Show Me the Money” at its Feb. 16 breakfast. Speakers include Marlene Fujita, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield; Deana Marcelo, executive vice president Las Vegas of Colliers International; and Robert Ybarra, executive vice president of CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. Jamie L. Thalgott, shareholder of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP will moderate the presentation. The breakfast sponsor is Gensler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Lexicon Bank Features the Springs Preserve as Its February Community Spotlight

Lexicon Bank is proud to announce The Springs Preserve as its February Community Spotlight in celebration of Black History Month. The Bank joins forces this month to advocate for the organization’s cause as well as raise awareness of its upcoming 14th Annual Black History Month Festival taking place on February 18th from 10 am to 4 pm. The Festival commemorates the tremendous contributions of African-Americans to Southern Nevada’s rich history and culture. This large, family-friendly festival celebrates Black History through educational activities, live music, dance performances, arts and crafts, historic photo exhibits, and authentic African-American cuisine. To learn more and get tickets to visit: https://www.springspreserve.org/events/index.cfml?id=2161.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Limited number of tickets still available for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12

Limited number of tickets still available for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
HENDERSON, NV
momswhothink.com

12 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Las Vegas

While this happening city is known for a lot of things, there are also a lot of fun places for birthday parties in Las Vegas! That’s right! Las Vegas has its fair share of sights to see and activities to do, with many of them fitting perfectly for birthday party venues. Whether your kid is looking for family fun, educational fun or some physical, outdoorsy fun – Las Vegas is the place to go. Check out some of the best options for fun places to host your next child’s birthday party.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy