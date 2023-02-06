Read full article on original website
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
nevadabusiness.com
Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner
HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
jammin1057.com
8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At
Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
tmpresale.com
Trace Adkins – Somewhere In America Tours event in Henderson, NV Jul 28th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Trace Adkins – Somewhere In America Tour presale code has finally been published! Everybody with a working presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to buy event tickets ahead of the public!!!. You won’t want to miss Trace Adkins – Somewhere In America Tour’s event in Henderson, NV...
foodgressing.com
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas [Review + Photos]
The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is the largest buffet in Las Vegas and it’s so worth trying! The buffet stations plus the dining space covers 25,000 square feet and features 9 kitchens with 15 daily chef specials. The dining room is designed with natural elements in mind...
nevadabusiness.com
Henderson Symphony Orchestra Announces Winners of 2023 Young Artists Competition
Henderson Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is pleased to announce the winners of its 28th Young Artists Competition. The competition, which is divided into a junior and senior division, offers artists the ability to audition live or online. The Senior Division resulted in a tie for first place between Antonio McDonald for cello and Alexander Vakov for oboe. Nirav Banerji was awarded second place for piano, and Claire Lee received honorable mention for her violin performance. Junior Division winners included Brennan Fischl in first place for clarinet, Lucas Jiang in second place for violin, and Aspen Stevens in third place for violin. All winners will perform at a concert on Friday, March 31 at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon at 7:30 p.m.
nevadabusiness.com
Feb. 16 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “Show Me the Money”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “Show Me the Money” at its Feb. 16 breakfast. Speakers include Marlene Fujita, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield; Deana Marcelo, executive vice president Las Vegas of Colliers International; and Robert Ybarra, executive vice president of CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. Jamie L. Thalgott, shareholder of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP will moderate the presentation. The breakfast sponsor is Gensler.
Paris Baguette’s Next Vegas Location to Open in Sahara Pavilion South
The Korean Cafe and Bakery chain continues its Las Vegas expansion
nevadabusiness.com
Lexicon Bank Features the Springs Preserve as Its February Community Spotlight
Lexicon Bank is proud to announce The Springs Preserve as its February Community Spotlight in celebration of Black History Month. The Bank joins forces this month to advocate for the organization’s cause as well as raise awareness of its upcoming 14th Annual Black History Month Festival taking place on February 18th from 10 am to 4 pm. The Festival commemorates the tremendous contributions of African-Americans to Southern Nevada’s rich history and culture. This large, family-friendly festival celebrates Black History through educational activities, live music, dance performances, arts and crafts, historic photo exhibits, and authentic African-American cuisine. To learn more and get tickets to visit: https://www.springspreserve.org/events/index.cfml?id=2161.
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
vegas24seven.com
Limited number of tickets still available for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12
Limited number of tickets still available for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
GALLERY: $6.5M home in Las Vegas features indoor Italian street with fountains, cobblestone, cafe
Currently listed for $6,500,000 with 6 bd, 9 ba (lol) and 9,771 sq ft.
news3lv.com
Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
momswhothink.com
12 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Las Vegas
While this happening city is known for a lot of things, there are also a lot of fun places for birthday parties in Las Vegas! That’s right! Las Vegas has its fair share of sights to see and activities to do, with many of them fitting perfectly for birthday party venues. Whether your kid is looking for family fun, educational fun or some physical, outdoorsy fun – Las Vegas is the place to go. Check out some of the best options for fun places to host your next child’s birthday party.
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
Fox5 KVVU
Jim Belushi, actor and cannabis farmer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor, comedian and cannabis farmer, Jim Belushi, is set to meet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary on Saturday. According to a news release, Belushi will visit Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11.
nevadabusiness.com
Project 150 Adding Second Las Vegas Location to Expand Services for Local High School Students in Need
LAS VEGAS –Local nonprofit Project 150 is adding a second Las Vegas location to meet the growing need for its services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students throughout 75 high schools in Southern Nevada. “The Las Vegas community has been extremely supportive of our mission these past...
