Tim Gruss
3d ago
when I get a dog or cat or any animal, they're with me for life and they are well cared for for as long as they live because I love them just like they love me and I would never give them up. if you're not prepared to do this then don't get a pet
news8000.com
Nine dead so far this year from snowmobile crashes, DNR warning snowmobilers to not drink and ride
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - So far this year, nine people have died in Wisconsin from snowmobile crashes. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources wants to remind riders, especially ahead of the Super Bowl weekend, that riding impaired at any level can have fatal consequences.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues
The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
KAAL-TV
Close, but no cigar
We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Is A Front License Plate Required In Minnesota?
There are many rules of the road and it can be hard to remember ones that you don't have to think about too much. Most of the things we learn when getting behind the wheel for the first time become second nature but what about the ones that aren't?. A...
Look: Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
wxpr.org
Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure
With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Valentine’s Day just around the corner chocolate, love, and flowers may be on your mind and for those looking to order flowers you may be greeted by an Eau Claire firefighter. For the past ten years Eau Claire Floral and the Eau Claire Firefighters...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
wiproud.com
This Wisconsin restaurant always has a line out the door, here’s why
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The sign of a great Wisconsin restaurant is a long line out the door. A restaurant just like that can be found on the east side of Madison. The tiny Wisconsin diner with a big following, Ogden’s North Street Diner, has the perfect breakfast for you.
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
