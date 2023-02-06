ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 33

Carla Flaute
4d ago

Hit the the 1% in this country instead of repeatedly hitting the lower and middle class if you need $$$.Stop the B/S!!!! If your going to raise cigarette taxes go equally across the board on alcohol, tobacco, vape, strip clubs, car sales, etc….stop the hypocrisy and hit everything equally!!!! If more $$ is needed stop greasing the palms of senators, CEO’s of bounded, etc…stop taking from the poor while the rich get richer!!!!! Governmental BS!!!

Reply(2)
11
J Frankum
4d ago

hell raise the taxes on alcohol you've got more people drinking than smoking.

Reply(6)
19
Melissa Porter
3d ago

you'll see a lot of low income households with children going without diapers, clothing, etc. it is what it is. an addiction.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia

"It can be a little alarming initially, but they are mild-mannered animals. They were actually pre-selected because of their temperament." New science shows pediatric traumatic brain injuries can be linked to illnesses and biological issues. Help animals by getting back at your ex. Updated: 4 hours ago. Single Atlantans can...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly Monday to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors. Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud. Financial exploitation of […] The post Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia gun legislation has unintended consequences, expert says

(The Center Square) — Proposed legislation in Georgia that purports to crack down on anyone who uses a gun during a violent felony could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners, an expert told The Center Square. Senate Bill 7, nicknamed the "Gangs, Guns, Gone" bill, would require judges to hand down mandatory minimum sentences in cases where someone uses a gun during a violent felony, even if they did not discharge a weapon. Under the proposal, anyone convicted under the statute must serve the...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Allergy alert: Georgia's pollen season may be here a little early

ATLANTA - It's the one thing allergy suffers dread: the start of allergy season. While it may seem too early to start taking precautions experts say the season is starting earlier this year. "My pneumonic is start taking your nasal sprays and your allergy medicines during Valentine’s Day or afterwards...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy