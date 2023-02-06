Circleville – A school transport bus was involved in a rear-end crash while dropping a student off around 4:15 pm in Pickaway county on Thursday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the Circleville Transport van was dropping students off in the area just south of Bell Station when a Red Ford Truck failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the vehicle, causing the bus to leave the roadway on the right side.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO