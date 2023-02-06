Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County
Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
WKRC
Speedboat driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 fishermen in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man will go to prison for a deadly boat crash that killed two fishermen in Brown County. Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Jerry Schrage to nine years in prison on vehicular homicide charges for the crash that happened more than two years ago.
sunny95.com
Man dies eight days after being injured
COLUMBUS – More than a week after being injured at a West Side apartment complex, a 20-year-old man has died. Musa Aliuyow was found unresponsive with signs of visible injury by Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East early on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Sgt. Michael Smith of the Homicide Unit said.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Two Individuals Arrested After a Call of Shots Fired in the Wheelersburg Area
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call on Wednesday, 02/08/2023 at approximately 10:38 pm of multiple shots fired in the area of Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Deputies arrived in the area and were notified by a witness that neighbors had been...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Circleville City School Bus Involved in Crash During Student Drop off
Circleville – A school transport bus was involved in a rear-end crash while dropping a student off around 4:15 pm in Pickaway county on Thursday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the Circleville Transport van was dropping students off in the area just south of Bell Station when a Red Ford Truck failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the vehicle, causing the bus to leave the roadway on the right side.
Mt. Orab mom charged for death of 11-week-old infant
Sheriff's deputies responded to a September 2022 call for an 11-week-old child not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
NBC4 Columbus
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man pleads guilty to running people over after large bar brawl in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man has pled guilty to charges related to a bar brawl that ended with a woman in serious condition after being run over by a car. In October of 2021, law enforcement in Ross County responded to a large bar fight at Backroad Pub in Massieville.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New York Man Arrested for Illegally Hunting Deer in Deer Creek State Park
PICKAWAY – A 51-Year Old man was arrested and charged with several violations including killing a deer illegally in Pickaway County. According to ODNR, during the 2023 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, responded to a complaint of hunting without permission at Deer Creek State Park.
Comments / 0