Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
spotonmississippi.com
Double Decker 2023: Who will be performing this year?
Graphic by Sedley Normand. The entertainment lineup for the 26th annual Double Decker Arts Festival, scheduled for April 28-29 in Oxford, was announced at a press conference on Feb. 2. The conference also included remarks from Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, information about the Double...
wtva.com
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
wcbi.com
Program at ICC-Tupelo seeks to interest high school students in healthcare
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The healthcare profession faces a shortage of workers, but a program at ICC’s Tupelo campus is hoping to spark some interest in the field among high school students. It was a look at real-life simulations healthcare workers face every day. Juniors and seniors from...
actionnews5.com
Autopsy reveals details in inmate’s wrongful death case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An autopsy report reveals new details in the case of an inmate’s death in Shelby County Jail. Gershun Freeman, 33, was booked into the Shelby County Jail in October of last year. While incarcerated, Freeman was involved in an altercation with officers and was restrained. During this restraint, he experienced cardiac arrest and CPR was performed. The CPR was not successful and Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.
wcbi.com
Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
thelocalvoice.net
Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter
As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
YAHOO!
Aggravated assault charge against DeSoto educator dismissed
The aggravated assault charge against Steven Michael Vinson, who at the time of the alleged December incident was a DeSoto County School District educator, has been dismissed. According to an incident report obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal, Vinson assaulted a man and his wife at an annual Christmas party in Southaven the evening of Dec. 17 and into the next morning. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch and had bruises on his face, marks on his neck, a broken humerus and a possible hairline ankle fracture, the incident report said.
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
WJTV 12
Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
actionnews5.com
Assistant DA pleads guilty to DUI charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman pleaded guilty to DUI. Timmerman was arrested in December, a month after being sworn in as assistant DA. Police say Timmerman crashed into a utility pole and admitted to drinking earlier in the night. She was sentenced to 11...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Batesville Man Arrested For Felony Possession of Controlled Substance
On February 3rd, Batesville police stopped a car for a traffic stop that lead to one person being arrested. When officers pulled the car over they charged Jesus Pena with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Tag display. Pena is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
hottytoddy.com
Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request. The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed...
Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
Comments / 0