MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police said it was a targeted attack. Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice. A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.

MACON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO