wcbi.com
Mother Goose teaches children manners, etiquette during Valentine’s party
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a lesson in manners and etiquette taught by Mother Goose during a Valentine’s Party. The party and lesson in etiquette took place during Mother Goose’s weekly story hour at the Columbus and Lowndes County Public Library. WCBI’s Allie Martin was a special guest of Mother Goose and he was able to help with the lessons.
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
wcbi.com
Columbus chief expresses frustration about shooting that injured his officer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting left a Columbus police officer slightly injured after the windshield of his car was hit by gunfire. Chief Joseph Daughtry expressed his frustration about how the incident played out, but he is grateful that the officer is okay. Daughtry said he...
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
WLBT
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus police officer was struck in the eye with glass during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning after multiple gunshots were fired at his police vehicle’s window. The incident occurred near the Bluecutt and Railroad Road intersection on 14th Avenue North. According to the...
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
wcbi.com
Family searches for justice for their loved one who was shot, killed
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police said it was a targeted attack. Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice. A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.
wcbi.com
Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m. This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
wcbi.com
Amory police investigate deadly Tuesday night shooting
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Early Tuesday night, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
wtva.com
Amory shooting victim identified
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Amory has left one person dead and another person is in custody. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said his officers received the call at approximately 6:30 and responded to J Avenue and 111th Street. By the time they arrived, he said the suspect...
wcbi.com
Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
wcbi.com
Clay County Volunteer Fire Dept. receives grant for equipment, resources
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay county volunteer fire department received a grant through FEMA to get improved equipment throughout the department. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant has helped first responders obtain critically needed equipment. The department received the grant on Wednesday and department staff has high hopes...
