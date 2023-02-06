Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX has independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. Deputies were...
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KWTX
Waco man who slit throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
KWTX
DeCruz Trial: Former DA examines jury’s not guilty verdict, ongoing legal fight over body camera footage
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The fatal shooting of Michael Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop in 2019, sparked national attention with thousands voicing their opinion on the altercation that led to the arrest of the officer involved in the traffic stop. Three years later, only 12 opinions...
KWTX
Family and friends react to ex-cop found not guilty of second degree murder charge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Family and friends of the late Michael Dean are still wrapping their heads around the verdict in the trial of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. Dean’s loved ones say they are heartbroken after a jury found the former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz, not guilty...
KWTX
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt woman whose dog died after being left out in cold and icy conditions last month was arrested on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animal charge.
KWTX
‘We can begin moving forward together’: City of Temple reacts to not guilty verdict in trial of ex-cop charged in shooting death of Michael Dean
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple released statements from the Mayor and Chief of Police Tuesday night, following the not guilty verdict of former Temple officer, Carmen DeCruz, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter as well as criminally negligent homicide in the fatal officer-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man, Michael Dean.
KWTX
Temple Police investigating armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening. At around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 3rd St. in reference to a robbery. The clerk of an unnamed store, told police two masked Black men entered,...
KWTX
District attorney Tetens having trouble finding prosecutors willing to accept capital murder cases in the wake of recusals
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens and Michel Simer, his executive first assistant, were partners in a Bellmead law firm for 15 years before Tetens won election in November. Tetens and Simer tried to shut down their office as quickly as they could by trying to...
KWTX
Temple Police looking for missing girl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing 12-year-old. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with...
KWTX
Temple PD: missing girl safely located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has “safely located” Myra Bates, 12, according to authorities. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes...
KWTX
Hewitt daycare owner claims business shut down without just cause, suing state regulatory agency
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Hewitt day care whose license was revoked by a state regulatory agency earlier this month is suing the agency, claiming her business was shut down without just cause. Shelia Brown, owner of Aspiring Future Leaders Academy, is suing the Texas Health and...
KWTX
‘Our silence is violence’: Protesters demand action in the wake of DeCruz acquittal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of protesters Thursday night demanded action and justice after Carmen DeCruz, the former Temple police officer charged in the shooting death of Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019, was acquitted by a jury. “12 people decided that Michael Dean’s life didn’t matter...
KWTX
‘I love speaking life into people’: Pastor Wayne Lott on genuinely connecting with people
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a white church on the southbound side of Interstate-35 in Troy where the in-person congregation is small but welcoming. Pastor Wayne Lott believes folk are looking for authentic people. He said it’s his realness that helps connect him with others, not only within his church walls, but outside and online.
KWTX
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
KWTX
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary makes a stop in Waco for PACT Act hiring event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is visiting the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office Thursday for the PACT Act hiring event. The PACT Act was passed in August of 2022. The new law expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and toxins during their military service.
KWTX
Waco Balloon Co. organizing an Adopt-a-senior program for Valentine’s Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alexis Escobar, the owner of Waco Balloon Company, is organizing an Adopt-a-Senior for Valentine’s Day program. This is the third year of the event, and this year, Escobar has partnered with The Delaney at Lake Waco Senior Living Community. Each $14 donation will provide a...
KWTX
Central Texas firefighters shave heads in show of solidarity with colleague battling cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters at a Central Texas Fire Department shaved their heads in a show of solidarity for a young fellow firefighter battling cancer. The Jarrell Fire Department took clippers to their heads to support Jarrell firefighter Jake Owen, 24, of Lorena. Jake discovered just weeks ago he...
Comments / 0