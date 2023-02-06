ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco man who slit throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt woman whose dog died after being left out in cold and icy conditions last month was arrested on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a Class A misdemeanor cruelty to non-livestock animal charge.
‘We can begin moving forward together’: City of Temple reacts to not guilty verdict in trial of ex-cop charged in shooting death of Michael Dean

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple released statements from the Mayor and Chief of Police Tuesday night, following the not guilty verdict of former Temple officer, Carmen DeCruz, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter as well as criminally negligent homicide in the fatal officer-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man, Michael Dean.
Temple Police investigating armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening. At around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N 3rd St. in reference to a robbery. The clerk of an unnamed store, told police two masked Black men entered,...
Temple Police looking for missing girl

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing 12-year-old. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with...
Temple PD: missing girl safely located

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has “safely located” Myra Bates, 12, according to authorities. Myra Bates,12, was last seen in the 600 block of West Elm Avenue wearing cookie monster pajamas. Bates is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes...
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary makes a stop in Waco for PACT Act hiring event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is visiting the Waco Veterans Affairs Regional Office Thursday for the PACT Act hiring event. The PACT Act was passed in August of 2022. The new law expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and toxins during their military service.
