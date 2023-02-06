ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO