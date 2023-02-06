Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Enterprise Main Street considers downtown overlay district
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is asking for the community’s help to improve the downtown area. Downtown Enterprise is known for it’s shopping, restaurants, and fun family events. The Main Street Enterprise Organization and their design team is considering a plan that might make this...
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise works to improve residential areas through state grant
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”
wdhn.com
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
wdhn.com
Request to live stream Hartford City Council meetings
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Recently, the Hartford City Council fielded several citizen complaints that their regular and special meetings are not live-streamed. The request delves into making local government more transparent. WDHN found that city officials would like to meet the request, but costs’ must be taken into account.
wdhn.com
A building contractor donates money to Enterprise first responders
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A retired Army Officer who was also a former teacher in the wiregrass gave back to those sworn to help others. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Sam Scruggs’ mission is to recognize first responders, whose life-saving work is often overshadowed in the national media when something bad happens.
wdhn.com
Beloved community program holds ceremony to usher in new facility
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new facility. The ceremony for the new facility, located in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex at 2358 Columbia Highway, was attended by community members and business owners who have supported 2-1-1. David Duke, director...
wtvy.com
Local employees receive Extra Mile Award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People say good customer service is hard to come by. Not for Cynthia Adams and Tangi Hill, as they were awarded for their outstanding customer service at Enterprise City Hall. Mayor William E. Cooper presented Adams and Hall with an Extra Mile Award during the city...
wdhn.com
Repairs are being made to Jack Post Office in Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On the afternoon of January 12, straight-line winds estimated between 80-to-90 miles per hour carved a path of damage in rural, Northern Coffee County. The storm caused severe damage to the roof of the Jack Post Office and destroyed its interior ceiling. Crews continue to do...
wdhn.com
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
wdhn.com
DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four Dothan streets will be closed to through traffic during the week of February 13 due to sewer line rehabilitation work. The City’s contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue – Paving.
wtvy.com
Enterprise first responders receive donation from Alabama businessman
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise Police Department, and Enterprise Rescue each received a donation to recognize the hard work of the city’s first responders. Retired Lt. Col. Sam Scruggs of Scruggs Enterprises, Inc., located near Huntsville presented a check to each organization Wednesday morning. “Nobody...
wdhn.com
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
Troy Messenger
After nearly 60 years, Synco Drugs closes
After nearly 60 years in business, Synco Drugs officially closed its doors for good on Feb. 4. Synco Drugs owner Walt Sanders made the difficult decision to sell the business to Walgreens recently after 24 years as an employee and then owner of Troy’s last locally owned pharmacy. “It’s...
wdhn.com
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials...
wtvy.com
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond. Dothan breaks ground on new athletics facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. A big day for Dothan High...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
wdhn.com
Troy student discovers new oceanic species
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A graduate student at Troy University has discovered a new species of microscopic mud dragon and named it after her beloved late brother. According to Troy University, Madison Kennedy, a Troy graduate student working on her master’s thesis, saw that while studying mud dragons, a few of them looked different from others she had observed.
Comments / 1