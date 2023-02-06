Read full article on original website
Turkey’s earthquake could happen in California, geologist says
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck areas of Turkey and Syria earlier this week is a “poster child” for what could happen in California, according to a geologist. Monday’s temblor has left more than 20,000 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes. Around 75,000 people were injured and it is unclear how many people […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
How would Californians handle a Turkey-level earthquake?
Last [sic] week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey has worried Californians who acknowledge that things like In-n-Out, Hollywood celebrities, and yearlong beach weather come at the cost of living on one of the most active sets of fault lines in the world. As of today, over 20,000 people have...
Government Technology
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria Reminds Calif. How to Prepare
(TNS) - It's a matter of when, not if, a major earthquake hits California. We've enjoyed a period of relative earthquake quiet — a 2.9 here, a 4.2 there — but statistically speaking, it won't last. The San Andreas fault is capable of the same level of seismic activity that produced a deadly 7.8 quake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria and killed thousands this week.
Bay Area Turkish community fears worst after thousands killed in 7.8 earthquake
SAN FRANCISCO – Just like in the Bay Area, earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey. There have been a number of massive ones in the last 80 years. But some say Monday's quake is the worst, and much of the destruction may be the fault of man.Video coming out of Turkey looks like a Hollywood disaster film, giant apartment buildings falling to the ground as people run for their lives. The 7.8 magnitude quake has been followed by dozens of aftershocks, and thousands of lives are feared lost in the massive piles of rubble.Rescue workers both in Turkey and neighboring...
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Can California’s Crime Crisis Ever Be Solved? / Conservative CLASH / Turkey Earthquake
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the following: crime in CA, a local conservative clash in a Fresno County Supervisor race, and the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Special Guest:. Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County District Attorney. Tune in for “Unfiltered” Tuesdays at 6 p.m. live on...
lookout.co
California hasn’t seen catastrophic earthquakes recently. But they are ‘in our future’
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. This week’s catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria is just the latest warning of the potential risks for California and other seismically active areas. Some California cities have retrofitted or demolished problem...
KMJ
California Sends Highly Specialized Search & Rescue Unit to Quake Area in Turkey
To aid in the rapid response to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey & Syria early Monday, a California Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team from Los Angeles will depart Monday evening to assist in life-saving search and rescue operations. At the direction of Governor Gavin Newson, the...
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City'
As the world watches the deaths mount in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes, local firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared to respond to a similar disaster. Crews from all over Southern California gathered at a training center in Sherman Oaks, dubbed "Disaster City," to learn how to search for victims trapped under rubble brought by an earthquake. Equipped with listening devices and cameras, these teams of firefighters methodically searched behind every wall and building for hours Thursday. "We have people trapped in buildings and we have to use canines, cameras and listening devices to locate these folks and get them...
NBC Bay Area
Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts
The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
NBC Los Angeles
9 of the Safest Cities in the United States Are in California, Report Finds
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
WCNC
Earthquake risks in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
