California State

KTLA

Turkey’s earthquake could happen in California, geologist says

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck areas of Turkey and Syria earlier this week is a “poster child” for what could happen in California, according to a geologist. Monday’s temblor has left more than 20,000 people dead and destroyed thousands of homes. Around 75,000 people were injured and it is unclear how many people […]
uscannenbergmedia.com

How would Californians handle a Turkey-level earthquake?

Last [sic] week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey has worried Californians who acknowledge that things like In-n-Out, Hollywood celebrities, and yearlong beach weather come at the cost of living on one of the most active sets of fault lines in the world. As of today, over 20,000 people have...
Government Technology

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria Reminds Calif. How to Prepare

(TNS) - It's a matter of when, not if, a major earthquake hits California. We've enjoyed a period of relative earthquake quiet — a 2.9 here, a 4.2 there — but statistically speaking, it won't last. The San Andreas fault is capable of the same level of seismic activity that produced a deadly 7.8 quake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria and killed thousands this week.
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Turkish community fears worst after thousands killed in 7.8 earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO – Just like in the Bay Area, earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey. There have been a number of massive ones in the last 80 years. But some say Monday's quake is the worst, and much of the destruction may be the fault of man.Video coming out of Turkey looks like a Hollywood disaster film, giant apartment buildings falling to the ground as people run for their lives.  The 7.8 magnitude quake has been followed by dozens of aftershocks, and thousands of lives are feared lost in the massive piles of rubble.Rescue workers both in Turkey and neighboring...
CBS LA

Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City'

As the world watches the deaths mount in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes, local firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared to respond to a similar disaster. Crews from all over Southern California gathered at a training center in Sherman Oaks, dubbed "Disaster City," to learn how to search for victims trapped under rubble brought by an earthquake. Equipped with listening devices and cameras, these teams of firefighters methodically searched behind every wall and building for hours Thursday. "We have people trapped in buildings and we have to use canines, cameras and listening devices to locate these folks and get them...
NBC Bay Area

Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts

The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
WCNC

Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
