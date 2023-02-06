Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown upgraded, Al Horford added for 76ers game
The Celtics and 76ers match up for a marquee game Wednesday at TD Garden as both teams are looking to stay at the top of the East. But the C’s have some worries as both of their starting big men are on the injury report ahead of taking on MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star’s status to be updated next week after facial fracture
BOSTON — The Celtics, as expected, won’t have Jaylen Brown in their next few games after he suffered a facial fracture in Wednesday’s win over the 76ers. Brown had a “maxillary facial fracture” and his status will be updated next week, per the team. Brown...
Russell Westbrook has heated halftime exchange with coach in Lakers locker room (report)
On the night that LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, there was a beef involving coach Darvin Ham and star point guard Russell Westbrook in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers coach and guard got into a “brief, heated verbal...
How Kevin Durant trade impacts Celtics options at trade deadline and beyond
The Brooklyn Nets turned the world upside down on Thursday morning after agreeing to deal All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the Nets will get a ton of assets from Phoenix in the deal including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns. Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports.
Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder for Justin Jackson, picks (report)
As expected, the Celtics didn’t make a flashy move at Thursday’s trade deadline as the best team in the NBA. But they were able to get some big man insurance, which was a priority considering the state of their roster. The Celtics acquired Thunder big man Mike Muscala...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Raptors acquire Celtics trade target Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, draft picks (report)
The Celtics saw one of their potential trade targets come off the board on Thursday morning as Jakob Poeltl is headed to the Raptors. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report that the Spurs center will be dealt to Toronto in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two second-round picks.
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’
Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
What Celtics’ Mike Muscala trade means for Boston’s center rotation, playoff run
While the rest of the NBA is busy putting together huge moves, the Celtics were predictably content laying low ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. That’s the luxury they’re afforded as the best team in the league as the C’s have a deep roster with a proven core that went to the NBA Finals last season.
Danny Green buyout: Celtics to pursue guard if waived by Rockets (report)
The Celtics still have a roster spot open after the trade deadline and they will be looking to a veteran wing to fill it in Danny Green. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports the Celtics are one of several teams (Cavs, LA) that are expected to have interest in the former Grizzlies wing.
How Celtics’ trade options change with Jakob Poeltl headed to Raptors
The Celtics’ trade options changed dramatically in the early hours Thursday morning, and it wasn’t just the Kevin Durant trade that will shake up the rest of the league. Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, who the C’s have been connected to for weeks, was reportedly traded to the Raptors.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics are looking for their third straight win as they take on the Hornets on Friday. Boston will be shorthanded as it will be without Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain). But it’s a game the C’s will still look to win as the best team in the league going up against the 14th-place Hornets. Charlotte has struggled this season amid injuries, though it’ll look to upset the Celtics.
10 Celtics buyout targets after trade deadline as Boston looks for wing depth
The NBA’s trade deadline has finally passed after 3 p.m. Thursday as there was plenty of movement and chaos over the past week. Kevin Durant is on the Suns, Kyrie Irving is a Maverick, the Celtics made a smaller depth move and plenty more happened in the NBA in the lead-up to the deadline.
Blake Griffin takes subtle jab at Doc Rivers coaching after Celtics win over 76ers
Celtics forward Blake Griffin entered Wednesday’s game against the 76ers shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He boosted that season mark by six percentage points after going 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s win over Philadelphia at TD Garden. It was a Celtics-best shooting night for the big man filling in for Rob Williams at center and it came for a simple reason according to the veteran.
