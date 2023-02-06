ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kevin Durant trade impacts Celtics options at trade deadline and beyond

The Brooklyn Nets turned the world upside down on Thursday morning after agreeing to deal All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the Nets will get a ton of assets from Phoenix in the deal including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns. Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade to Suns: ‘I’m glad he got out of there’

Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics are looking for their third straight win as they take on the Hornets on Friday. Boston will be shorthanded as it will be without Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (ankle sprain). But it’s a game the C’s will still look to win as the best team in the league going up against the 14th-place Hornets. Charlotte has struggled this season amid injuries, though it’ll look to upset the Celtics.
Blake Griffin takes subtle jab at Doc Rivers coaching after Celtics win over 76ers

Celtics forward Blake Griffin entered Wednesday’s game against the 76ers shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He boosted that season mark by six percentage points after going 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s win over Philadelphia at TD Garden. It was a Celtics-best shooting night for the big man filling in for Rob Williams at center and it came for a simple reason according to the veteran.
