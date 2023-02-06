Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Government Technology
U.S. Joins International Coalition Against School Cyber Threats
(TNS) — An international coalition of four countries—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—are teaming up to shine a spotlight on cyber threats that affect governments and schools. The initiative, called the Quad Cyber Challenge, was announced by the Biden administration on Feb. 7, and comes at...
Government Technology
Iowa Education Agency Summit Focuses on K-12 Cybersecurity
(TNS) — Amidst cyber attacks on Iowa schools, educators came together Thursday to discuss cybersecurity. Central Rivers Area Education Agency held a cybersecurity summit at it headquarters. Superintendents, information technology specialists, business managers and public relations staff were invited to attend. "It makes me sad we're talking about this...
Government Technology
Massachusetts to Offer School, City Employees Free Cyber Training
Massachusetts will provide roughly 50,000 public school district and municipal employees with free cyber trainings, the state announced in a press release today. The announcement comes as schools nationwide face more frequent and more severe cyber attacks. Just last month, several ransomware attacks canceled classes in Massachusetts. Attacks disrupted public schools in Swansea early January, and Nantucket Public Schools late in the month.
Government Technology
West Virginia Floats $5K Payments to Recruit STEM Teachers
(TNS) — Debate on a House bill to recruit STEM teachers to the state by offering them student debt relief revealed an underlying problem: It doesn't address retention and could be perceived as unfair by teachers already working in the field. HB 3068 passed out of House Education on...
