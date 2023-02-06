Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Roque House wall offers opportunity to participate in preservation
The Natchitoches Historic Foundation (NHF) has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill structure was built by Yves...
Natchitoches Times
Natchez mobile home fire
For the second time in a week, fire fighters are called to Natchez to battle a mobile home fire. On Sunday, Feb. 5, around 6:40 p.m., Fire District #5 with mutual aid assistance from Fire District #1 and Fire District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS were called to a mobile home fire in the 9500 block of La. Hwy. 1 in Natchez according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches Times
Structure Fire in Breda Town
City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the intersection of Dixie and Dean Streets in Breda Town Monday, Feb. 6, at 9:25 p.m. Engines 1 and 3, Rescue 1, Truck 1, and Chief 2 and the Training/Safety Officer, Fire Investigations and Chief 1 responded. While...
Natchitoches Times
Annette Slaughter Neugent
Annette Slaughter Neugent, 74, of Robeline, La. was born Aug. 13, 1948 in Natchitoches and entered the gates of Heaven with her family by her side on Jan. 29, 2023. She was the oldest of four children born to Curtis and Yvonne Foshee Slaughter. She loved her siblings and was proud of them.
Natchitoches Times
L.E. Rigsby, Jr
To know PeeWee is to love him. Husband, Father, Father-In-Law, Pepaw, Grandfather, Pepaw in Law, Friend, Retired Bricklayer, Gun lover, Hunter and Fishermen. L.E. Rigsby, Jr was born to Luther (Dutch) and Betty Lou Wagley Rigsby in Pleasant Hill, LA May 30, 1949. He passed away in Natchitoches Feb. 1, 2023.
Natchitoches Times
Charles Andrew LaCaze Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, Feb. 10. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9-10 a.m. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10 a.m. to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze Sr. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
Natchitoches Times
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
