Annette Slaughter Neugent, 74, of Robeline, La. was born Aug. 13, 1948 in Natchitoches and entered the gates of Heaven with her family by her side on Jan. 29, 2023. She was the oldest of four children born to Curtis and Yvonne Foshee Slaughter. She loved her siblings and was proud of them.

ROBELINE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO