Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns
According to police, the suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns.
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
Drunk Driver Admits Causing Wrong-Way Crash In Niskayuna That Killed 'Glue To Our Families'
More than a year after a 68-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in the region by a drunk driver, the man responsible has admitted fault. Mark Brodie, age 63, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Denise Guthinger.
Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month
Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
Police say man shot dead in Albany was from Watervliet
Albany police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. Albany Boxing, which is owned by the City of Albany, has...
Schenectady man pleads guilty to fatal Route 7 crash
A 63-year-old man plead guilty to causing a crash that killed a Schenectady woman.
Missing Fulton County man found safe
State Police have found the man missing from Perth, Fulton County. Police said late Thursday afternoon that Christian Yager, 52, was found and is safe. No other details were released.
Pair arrested in Gloversville standoff
Two people were arrested in connection with a standoff that happened in Fulton County. Jordan Fegin, 23, and Cameron Sleezer, 20, are facing drug and weapon possession charges. It all started when someone fired a gun at a house, police said, who say the residents of the house chased after...
Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various crimes in the county. According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile is charged with Sexual Misconduct after an investigation in the Town of Stamford. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.
Police: Man causes damage to home in domestic dispute
The court issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim before the suspect was released.
Edmeston man arrested for allegedly stealing from local business
According to police, the suspect led them on a brief vehicle pursuit before being taken into custody.
NYSP: Troy man arrested for stealing from Borden’s Orchard
Police believe the suspect may be targeting other orchards.
Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For Missing Woman From Albany
Police are asking for help in locating a woman from the region who’s been missing for more than two weeks. Skylar Jennings, age 20, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, as she left her Albany home, located near Bradford and Quail streets, according to Albany Police. Jennings is...
IP Address Led Cops To Accused Child Rapist From Hudson
An accused child rapist from the region on the run from police was finally tracked down with the help of technology, authorities said. Columbia County resident, Jamel Brandow, age 40, of Hudson, was arrested on a bench warrant Tuesday, Feb. 7, following a joint investigation by the Hudson Police Department and the US Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force.
Colonie Police ramping up patrols for the big game
The Colonie Police Department will have extra patrols out all weekend, in an ongoing effort to get impaired drivers off the road.
Arrest made in Cairo hit-and-run
A hit-and-run crash in Cairo led to an arrest. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:45 on County Route 67. One driver tried to pass another, and ended up running a car off the road, state police said. That caused the car to hit a mailbox. One person was hurt....
Albany police search for missing woman
Albany police children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.
Woman hospitalized after Sand Creek, Wolf Road crash
A crash at the intersection of Sand Creek and Wolf Road in Colonie has left one left lane of three lanes closed. 511 New York says the crash happened around 8:40 a.m.
