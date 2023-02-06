ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month

Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police say man shot dead in Albany was from Watervliet

Albany police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. Albany Boxing, which is owned by the City of Albany, has...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Missing Fulton County man found safe

State Police have found the man missing from Perth, Fulton County. Police said late Thursday afternoon that Christian Yager, 52, was found and is safe. No other details were released.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Gloversville standoff

Two people were arrested in connection with a standoff that happened in Fulton County. Jordan Fegin, 23, and Cameron Sleezer, 20, are facing drug and weapon possession charges. It all started when someone fired a gun at a house, police said, who say the residents of the house chased after...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
schenectadygov.com

Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
SCHENECTADY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various crimes in the county. According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile is charged with Sexual Misconduct after an investigation in the Town of Stamford. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

IP Address Led Cops To Accused Child Rapist From Hudson

An accused child rapist from the region on the run from police was finally tracked down with the help of technology, authorities said. Columbia County resident, Jamel Brandow, age 40, of Hudson, was arrested on a bench warrant Tuesday, Feb. 7, following a joint investigation by the Hudson Police Department and the US Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Cairo hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash in Cairo led to an arrest. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:45 on County Route 67. One driver tried to pass another, and ended up running a car off the road, state police said. That caused the car to hit a mailbox. One person was hurt....
CAIRO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy